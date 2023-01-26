Sanders announces plans to donate potential salary increase to charity

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday she would donate to charity any pay raise she receives as part of a potential salary hike for state elected officials.

"I ran for governor to serve the people and will not rest until we have a government that is as good and decent and hardworking as the people of Arkansas," Sanders said in a post on social media.

Sanders did not specify any charitable organizations in her tweet.

The panel responsible for setting the salaries of elected state officials approved a proposal for a 6% pay increase for Arkansas' constitutional officers and members of the General Assembly on Friday. The Independent Citizens Commission plans to meet Feb. 3 to consider a resolution recommending the salary increases.

The governor's salary is currently $158,739, according to the state auditor's office. A 6% boost would increase Sanders' pay by $9,524.

Attorney General Tim Griffin said he regularly donates "in excess of my pay raise" to his church and charities. In an emailed statement, Griffin said Wednesday he intended to continue making these contributions. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that state employee salaries are more competitive with those offered by the private sector to allow state government to attract and retain talent.

Griffin's current salary is $146,355 a year, the state auditor's office said. Under the proposed pay increase he would receive an additional $8,781.

Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, who formerly served as attorney general, said she had never interfered in the work of the commission and would defer to the panel on the salary it set for her position, according to an emailed statement provided Wednesday by spokeswoman Sandy Hall.

The lieutenant governor position, which is considered part time, pays $46,704 a year, according to the state auditor's office. A 6% increase would boost Rutledge's pay by $2,802.

Auditor of State Dennis Milligan said Wednesday he would respect whatever decision the panel made.

"The Independent Citizens Commission was created to determine salaries of elected officials in our state so that those of us who have the privilege of having been elected would not abuse that power," Milligan said in an emailed statement. "I respect the work they do and will accept whatever decision they make."

Tommy Land, state land commissioner, said if the commission grants the pay raises he would consider his options at that point, according to spokeswoman Nikki Heck.

Efforts to reach Secretary of State John Thurston and Treasurer Mark Lowery were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.

The secretary of state's annual salary is $101,322, which would increase by $6,079 under the commission's proposed pay hike. The state treasurer, auditor and land commissioner each make $95,693 annually, according to the auditor's office. A 6% increase would boost their pay by $5,741.

After opposing the citizen commission's plans to raise salaries for lawmakers, Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, filed legislation Monday that would ask voters to consider repealing the board. House Joint Resolution 1001 would create a ballot measure to dissolve the board and return the authority of setting salaries for state-elected officials to the Arkansas House and Senate.

Ray said he objected to pay increases for lawmakers while the state was facing pressing budgetary needs including teacher pay increases, expanding prisons and tax cuts.

As of Monday, he said his opposition applied only to raises for members of the General Assembly and that he had not compared the salaries of Arkansas' constitutional officers with those paid by other states.

Ray signed a letter to the commission along with Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crosset, and Rep. Howard M. Beaty Jr., R-Crossett, asking the panel to not grant pay increases for legislators.

Annabelle Tuck, chair of the Independent Citizens Commission, has defended the panel's proposed increases, saying the monies would come out of funds allocated to the state's constitutional officers fund. If the money in the fund isn't spent by the end of the year, much of it would be moved into the state's central services fund, which covers the salaries of most state officials.

"The concern was that it would take money from education and prisons," Tuck said during an interview Monday. "This money isn't going to take away from any of that."

Arkansas' House speaker and Senate president pro tempore are paid salaries of $50,661. Legislators are now paid $44,356, according to the state auditor's office.

The Arkansas Independent Citizens Commission was created under Constitutional Amendment 94, approved by voters in November of 2014.

The panel is also responsible for setting the salaries of judges and prosecuting attorneys.

Members of the commission are appointed by state House and Senate leaders, the governor and the state Supreme Court chief justice.



