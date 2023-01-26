Sections
High school basketball schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:19 a.m.

Today's games

Subject to change

4A-3

Blytheville at Southside Batesville#

Brookland at Jonesboro Westside

Forrest City at Highland#

Wynne at Pocahontas#

3A-3

Harrisburg at Piggott#

Rivercrest at Manila#

3A-6

Harding Academy at Rose Bud

2A-1

Eureka Springs at Life Way Christian

2A-3

Marmaduke at Rector#

Riverside at Cross County#

2A-5

Poyen at Jacksonville Lighthouse

2A-7

Acorn at Spring Hill#

Caddo Hills at Horatio

2A-8

Rison at Junction City

1A-1W

St. Paul at County Line

1A-2

Norfork at Timbo

Rural Special at West Side Greers Ferry

Shirley at Concord

1A-3

Ridgefield Christian at Mammoth Spring

1A-5

Midland at Scott Charter

1A-7

Blevins at Mineral Springs

Kirby at Taylor

1A-8

Hampton at Strong

Nonconference

Abundant Life at DeWitt

Barton at Brinkley

East Poinsett County at Corning#

Hazen at Clarendon

Hermitage at Westside Christian

Lead Hill at Viola

Marianna at Marvell-Elaine

McCrory at Augusta

Mount Ida at Murfreesboro

North Pemiscot, Mo. at Gosnell*

Oden at Legacy Academy

*Boys only

#Girls only


