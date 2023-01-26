High school basketball schedule

Today's games
Subject to change
4A-3
Blytheville at Southside Batesville#
Brookland at Jonesboro Westside
Forrest City at Highland#
Wynne at Pocahontas#
3A-3
Harrisburg at Piggott#
Rivercrest at Manila#
3A-6
Harding Academy at Rose Bud
2A-1
Eureka Springs at Life Way Christian
2A-3
Marmaduke at Rector#
Riverside at Cross County#
2A-5
Poyen at Jacksonville Lighthouse
2A-7
Acorn at Spring Hill#
Caddo Hills at Horatio
2A-8
Rison at Junction City
1A-1W
St. Paul at County Line
1A-2
Norfork at Timbo
Rural Special at West Side Greers Ferry
Shirley at Concord
1A-3
Ridgefield Christian at Mammoth Spring
1A-5
Midland at Scott Charter
1A-7
Blevins at Mineral Springs
Kirby at Taylor
1A-8
Hampton at Strong
Nonconference
Abundant Life at DeWitt
Barton at Brinkley
East Poinsett County at Corning#
Hazen at Clarendon
Hermitage at Westside Christian
Lead Hill at Viola
Marianna at Marvell-Elaine
McCrory at Augusta
Mount Ida at Murfreesboro
North Pemiscot, Mo. at Gosnell*
Oden at Legacy Academy
*Boys only
#Girls only
You can email scores and game reports to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com and sports@adgnewsroom.com or tweet them using the hashtag #arpreps. Those scores and game reports can also be sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.