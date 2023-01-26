Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:58 a.m.


Tuesday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 64, Bryant 57

Jonesboro 62, Conway 45

Little Rock Central 71, Little Rock Southwest 39

6A-WEST

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville West, ppd.

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Springdale at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills 52, eStem 39

Beebe 61, Jacksonville 55

Vilonia 58, Little Rock Parkview 55

5A-EAST

Marion 63, Paragould 30

Nettleton 57, Valley View 46

Greene Co. Tech 68, West Memphis 62

Searcy at Batesville, ppd.

5A-SOUTH

White Hall 73, El Dorado 68

Hot Springs Lakeside 60, Texarkana 48

Pine Bluff 62, Lake Hamilton 55

Hot Springs 52, Sheridan 44

5A-WEST

Mountain Home at Greenbrier, ppd.

Greenwood at Alma, ppd.

Russellville at Harrison, ppd.

Siloam Springs at Van Buren, ppd.

4A-1

Gravette at Shiloh Christian, ppd.

Prairie Grove at Huntsville, ppd.

4A-3

Blytheville 70, Highland 44

Forrest City 66, Jonesboro Westside 59

Trumann at Pocahontas, ppd.

Wynne at Southside Batesville, ppd.

4A-4

Morrilton at Subiaco Academy, ppd.

Mena at Clarksville, ppd.

Ozark at Dardanelle, ppd.

Waldron at Pottsville, ppd.

4A-5

Bauxite 61, Pulaski Academy 59

Joe T. Robinson 37, Heber Springs 9

Lonoke 71, LISA Academy West 30

Clinton at Little Rock Christian, ppd.

4A-7

Ashdown 57, De Queen 29

Camden Fairview 70, Hope 52

Arkadelphia 72, Malvern 56

Magnolia 80, Nashville 59

4A-8

Star City 72, Crossett 43

Watson Chapel 58, Hamburg 28

Mills 76, Warren 30

Stuttgart 77, Monticello 66

3A-1

Elkins at Bergman, ppd.

3A-2

Tuckerman 58, Walnut Ridge 43

Mountain View at Hoxie, ppd.

Cave City at Melbourne, ppd.

3A-3

Corning 77, Gosnell 71

Osceola 66, Harrisburg 43

Manila 86, Piggott 41

3A-4

Paris at Two Rivers, ppd.

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 80, Maumelle Charter 49

Lamar at Dover, ppd.

Atkins at Mayflower, ppd.

Baptist Prep at Perryville, ppd.

3A-6

Harding Academy 71, Helena 40

Bald Knob at Pangburn, ppd.

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate, ppd.

Riverview at LISA Academy North, ppd.

3A-7

Prescott 46, Benton Harmony Grove 44, OT

Glen Rose 61, Genoa Central 44

Jessieville at Bismarck, ppd.

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove 64, Drew Central 63

Smackover 53, DeWitt 51

McGehee 52, Dollarway 40

Dumas 62, Lake Village 32

2A-1

Greenland at Eureka Springs, ppd.

Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers, ppd.

Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville, ppd.

Yellville-Summit at Cotter, ppd.

2A-2

Cedar Ridge 71, Mount Vernon-Enola 65

Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County, ppd.

White County Central at Quitman, ppd.

2A-3

Bay 70, Cross County 51

East Poinsett County 71, Buffalo Island Central 55

Marmaduke 60, Earle 45

Rector 51, Riverside 40

2A-4

Future School at Hector, ppd.

Lavaca at Mansfield, ppd.

Mountainburg at Magazine, ppd.

Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside, ppd.

2A-5

Bigelow 59, Conway Christian 40

England 51, Poyen 41

Cutter-Morning Star 64, Magnet Cove 43

Conway St. Joseph at Mountain Pine, ppd.

2A-6

Carlisle 70, Hazen 41

Marianna 65, Palestine-Wheatley 42

McCrory 61, KIPP Delta 50

Des Arc at Barton, ppd.

2A-7

Spring Hill 70, Foreman 65

Dierks at Caddo Hills, ppd.

Horatio at Murfreesboro, ppd.

2A-8

Fordyce 82, Gurdon 29

Junction City 68, Rison 30

Woodlawn 68, Ouachita 62

1A-1E

Alpena at Deer, ppd.

Jasper at Lead Hill, ppd.

Kingston at Oark, ppd.

Mount Judea at Omaha, ppd.

1A-1W

County Line at Ozark Catholic, ppd.

St. Paul at Decatur, ppd.

Thaden at Mulberry, ppd.

The New School at Founders Classical, ppd.

1A-2

Calico Rock at Viola, ppd.

Concord at West Side Greers Ferry, ppd.

Timbo at Rural Special, ppd.

1A-3

Mammoth Spring at Crowley's Ridge, ppd.

Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree, ppd.

1A-4

Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton, ppd.

Nemo Vista at Wonderview, ppd.

1A-5

Augusta 61, Brinkley 60

Bradford at Clarendon, ppd.

Midland at Scott Charter, ppd.

1A-7

Kirby 58, Mineral Springs 51

Bradley 64, Taylor 31

Mount Ida at Blevins, ppd.

Oden at Lafayette County, ppd.

1A-8

Friendship Aspire at Hermitage, ppd.

Dermott 84, Hampton 76

Nevada 68, Strong 35

Nonconference

Fountain Lake 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 32

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 70, Bryant 31

Conway 77, Jonesboro 35

Little Rock Central 64, Little Rock Southwest 46

6A-WEST

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville West, ppd.

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Springdale at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills 60, eStem 9

Jacksonville 50, Beebe 36

Little Rock Parkview 54, Vilonia 51

Little Rock Christian 81, Maumelle 32

5A-EAST

Marion 53, Paragould 40

Nettleton 38, Valley View 27

Batesville 49, Searcy 46

West Memphis 63, Greene Co. Tech 32

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado 43, White Hall 31

Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Texarkana 32

Lake Hamilton 40, Pine Bluff 22

Sheridan 64, Hot Springs 46

5A-WEST

Mountain Home at Greenbrier, ppd.

Greenwood at Alma, ppd.

Russellville at Harrison, ppd.

Siloam Springs at Van Buren, ppd.

4A-1

Gravette at Shiloh Christian, ppd.

Prairie Grove at Huntsville, ppd.

4A-4

Mena at Clarksville, ppd.

Ozark at Dardanelle, ppd.

Waldron at Pottsville, ppd.

4A-5

Pulaski Academy 42, Bauxite 35

Heber Springs 70, Joe T. Robinson 31

4A-7

De Queen 39, Ashdown 23

Camden Fairview 42, Hope 40

Arkadelphia 68, Malvern 45

Nashville 85, Magnolia 38

4A-8

Star City 63, Crossett 19

Watson Chapel 54, Hamburg 44

Mills 65, Warren 27

Stuttgart 43, Monticello 22

3A-1

Elkins at Bergman, ppd.

3A-2

Tuckerman 47, Walnut Ridge 9

Mountain View at Hoxie, ppd.

Cave City at Melbourne, ppd.

3A-4

Paris at Two Rivers, ppd.

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 56, Maumelle Charter 39

Lamar at Dover, ppd.

Baptist Prep at Perryville, ppd.

Atkins at Mayflower, ppd.

3A-6

Helena 53, Harding Academy 41

Bald Knob at Pangburn, ppd.

Riverview at LISA Academy North, ppd.

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate, ppd.

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 54, Prescott 31

Glen Rose 41, Genoa Central 27

Jessieville at Bismarck, ppd.

3A-8

Drew Central 68, Camden Harmony Grove 34

DeWitt 45, Smackover 25

McGehee 83, Dollarway 7

Dumas 51, Lake Village 16

2A-1

Greenland at Eureka Springs, ppd.

Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers, ppd.

Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville, ppd.

Yellville-Summit at Cotter, ppd.

2A-2

Mount Vernon-Enola 49, Cedar Ridge 32

Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County, ppd.

White County Central at Quitman, ppd.

2A-3

Bay 63, Cross County 22

Buffalo Island Central 53, East Poinsett County 51

2A-4

Lavaca at Mansfield, ppd.

Mountainburg at Magazine, ppd.

Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside, ppd.

2A-5

Conway Christian 53, Bigelow 40

England 52, Poyen 43

Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star, ppd.

2A-6

Palestine-Wheatley 50, Marianna 21

McCrory 57, KIPP Delta 22

2A-7

Spring Hill 54, Foreman 46

Dierks at Caddo Hills, ppd.

Horatio at Murfreesboro, ppd.

2A-8

Fordyce 49, Gurdon 37

Rison 37, Junction City 17

Ouachita 47, Woodlawn 21

1A-1E

Alpena at Deer, ppd.

Jasper at Lead Hill, ppd.

Kingston at Oark, ppd.

Mount Judea at Omaha, ppd.

1A-1W

County Line at Ozark Catholic, ppd.

St. Paul at Decatur, ppd.

Thaden at Mulberry, ppd.

The New School at Founders Classical, ppd.

1A-2

Calico Rock at Viola, ppd.

Concord at West Side Greers Ferry, ppd.

Timbo at Rural Special, ppd.

1A-3

Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree, ppd.

1A-4

Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton, ppd.

Nemo Vista at Wonderview, ppd.

1A-5

Bradford at Clarendon, ppd.

Midland at Scott Charter, ppd.

1A-7

Kirby 84, Mineral Springs 31

Taylor 46, Bradley 40

Mount Ida at Blevins, ppd.

Oden at Lafayette County, ppd.

1A-8

Emerson 53, Bearden 40

Dermott 64, Hampton 12

Nevada 70, Strong 42

Friendship Aspire at Hermitage, ppd.

Nonconference

Gosnell 73, Caruthersville, Mo. 9

Fountain Lake 55, Jacksonville Lighthouse 20

Marked Tree 51, Piggott 43

Marmaduke 83, Rivercrest 66


Print Headline: Scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT