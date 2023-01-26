High school basketball scores





Tuesday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 64, Bryant 57

Jonesboro 62, Conway 45

Little Rock Central 71, Little Rock Southwest 39

6A-WEST

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville West, ppd.

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Springdale at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills 52, eStem 39

Beebe 61, Jacksonville 55

Vilonia 58, Little Rock Parkview 55

5A-EAST

Marion 63, Paragould 30

Nettleton 57, Valley View 46

Greene Co. Tech 68, West Memphis 62

Searcy at Batesville, ppd.

5A-SOUTH

White Hall 73, El Dorado 68

Hot Springs Lakeside 60, Texarkana 48

Pine Bluff 62, Lake Hamilton 55

Hot Springs 52, Sheridan 44

5A-WEST

Mountain Home at Greenbrier, ppd.

Greenwood at Alma, ppd.

Russellville at Harrison, ppd.

Siloam Springs at Van Buren, ppd.

4A-1

Gravette at Shiloh Christian, ppd.

Prairie Grove at Huntsville, ppd.

4A-3

Blytheville 70, Highland 44

Forrest City 66, Jonesboro Westside 59

Trumann at Pocahontas, ppd.

Wynne at Southside Batesville, ppd.

4A-4

Morrilton at Subiaco Academy, ppd.

Mena at Clarksville, ppd.

Ozark at Dardanelle, ppd.

Waldron at Pottsville, ppd.

4A-5

Bauxite 61, Pulaski Academy 59

Joe T. Robinson 37, Heber Springs 9

Lonoke 71, LISA Academy West 30

Clinton at Little Rock Christian, ppd.

4A-7

Ashdown 57, De Queen 29

Camden Fairview 70, Hope 52

Arkadelphia 72, Malvern 56

Magnolia 80, Nashville 59

4A-8

Star City 72, Crossett 43

Watson Chapel 58, Hamburg 28

Mills 76, Warren 30

Stuttgart 77, Monticello 66

3A-1

Elkins at Bergman, ppd.

3A-2

Tuckerman 58, Walnut Ridge 43

Mountain View at Hoxie, ppd.

Cave City at Melbourne, ppd.

3A-3

Corning 77, Gosnell 71

Osceola 66, Harrisburg 43

Manila 86, Piggott 41

3A-4

Paris at Two Rivers, ppd.

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 80, Maumelle Charter 49

Lamar at Dover, ppd.

Atkins at Mayflower, ppd.

Baptist Prep at Perryville, ppd.

3A-6

Harding Academy 71, Helena 40

Bald Knob at Pangburn, ppd.

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate, ppd.

Riverview at LISA Academy North, ppd.

3A-7

Prescott 46, Benton Harmony Grove 44, OT

Glen Rose 61, Genoa Central 44

Jessieville at Bismarck, ppd.

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove 64, Drew Central 63

Smackover 53, DeWitt 51

McGehee 52, Dollarway 40

Dumas 62, Lake Village 32

2A-1

Greenland at Eureka Springs, ppd.

Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers, ppd.

Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville, ppd.

Yellville-Summit at Cotter, ppd.

2A-2

Cedar Ridge 71, Mount Vernon-Enola 65

Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County, ppd.

White County Central at Quitman, ppd.

2A-3

Bay 70, Cross County 51

East Poinsett County 71, Buffalo Island Central 55

Marmaduke 60, Earle 45

Rector 51, Riverside 40

2A-4

Future School at Hector, ppd.

Lavaca at Mansfield, ppd.

Mountainburg at Magazine, ppd.

Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside, ppd.

2A-5

Bigelow 59, Conway Christian 40

England 51, Poyen 41

Cutter-Morning Star 64, Magnet Cove 43

Conway St. Joseph at Mountain Pine, ppd.

2A-6

Carlisle 70, Hazen 41

Marianna 65, Palestine-Wheatley 42

McCrory 61, KIPP Delta 50

Des Arc at Barton, ppd.

2A-7

Spring Hill 70, Foreman 65

Dierks at Caddo Hills, ppd.

Horatio at Murfreesboro, ppd.

2A-8

Fordyce 82, Gurdon 29

Junction City 68, Rison 30

Woodlawn 68, Ouachita 62

1A-1E

Alpena at Deer, ppd.

Jasper at Lead Hill, ppd.

Kingston at Oark, ppd.

Mount Judea at Omaha, ppd.

1A-1W

County Line at Ozark Catholic, ppd.

St. Paul at Decatur, ppd.

Thaden at Mulberry, ppd.

The New School at Founders Classical, ppd.

1A-2

Calico Rock at Viola, ppd.

Concord at West Side Greers Ferry, ppd.

Timbo at Rural Special, ppd.

1A-3

Mammoth Spring at Crowley's Ridge, ppd.

Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree, ppd.

1A-4

Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton, ppd.

Nemo Vista at Wonderview, ppd.

1A-5

Augusta 61, Brinkley 60

Bradford at Clarendon, ppd.

Midland at Scott Charter, ppd.

1A-7

Kirby 58, Mineral Springs 51

Bradley 64, Taylor 31

Mount Ida at Blevins, ppd.

Oden at Lafayette County, ppd.

1A-8

Friendship Aspire at Hermitage, ppd.

Dermott 84, Hampton 76

Nevada 68, Strong 35

Nonconference

Fountain Lake 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 32

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 70, Bryant 31

Conway 77, Jonesboro 35

Little Rock Central 64, Little Rock Southwest 46

6A-WEST

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, ppd.

Fayetteville at Bentonville West, ppd.

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.

Springdale at Bentonville, ppd.

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills 60, eStem 9

Jacksonville 50, Beebe 36

Little Rock Parkview 54, Vilonia 51

Little Rock Christian 81, Maumelle 32

5A-EAST

Marion 53, Paragould 40

Nettleton 38, Valley View 27

Batesville 49, Searcy 46

West Memphis 63, Greene Co. Tech 32

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado 43, White Hall 31

Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Texarkana 32

Lake Hamilton 40, Pine Bluff 22

Sheridan 64, Hot Springs 46

5A-WEST

Mountain Home at Greenbrier, ppd.

Greenwood at Alma, ppd.

Russellville at Harrison, ppd.

Siloam Springs at Van Buren, ppd.

4A-1

Gravette at Shiloh Christian, ppd.

Prairie Grove at Huntsville, ppd.

4A-4

Mena at Clarksville, ppd.

Ozark at Dardanelle, ppd.

Waldron at Pottsville, ppd.

4A-5

Pulaski Academy 42, Bauxite 35

Heber Springs 70, Joe T. Robinson 31

4A-7

De Queen 39, Ashdown 23

Camden Fairview 42, Hope 40

Arkadelphia 68, Malvern 45

Nashville 85, Magnolia 38

4A-8

Star City 63, Crossett 19

Watson Chapel 54, Hamburg 44

Mills 65, Warren 27

Stuttgart 43, Monticello 22

3A-1

Elkins at Bergman, ppd.

3A-2

Tuckerman 47, Walnut Ridge 9

Mountain View at Hoxie, ppd.

Cave City at Melbourne, ppd.

3A-4

Paris at Two Rivers, ppd.

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 56, Maumelle Charter 39

Lamar at Dover, ppd.

Baptist Prep at Perryville, ppd.

Atkins at Mayflower, ppd.

3A-6

Helena 53, Harding Academy 41

Bald Knob at Pangburn, ppd.

Riverview at LISA Academy North, ppd.

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate, ppd.

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 54, Prescott 31

Glen Rose 41, Genoa Central 27

Jessieville at Bismarck, ppd.

3A-8

Drew Central 68, Camden Harmony Grove 34

DeWitt 45, Smackover 25

McGehee 83, Dollarway 7

Dumas 51, Lake Village 16

2A-1

Greenland at Eureka Springs, ppd.

Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers, ppd.

Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville, ppd.

Yellville-Summit at Cotter, ppd.

2A-2

Mount Vernon-Enola 49, Cedar Ridge 32

Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County, ppd.

White County Central at Quitman, ppd.

2A-3

Bay 63, Cross County 22

Buffalo Island Central 53, East Poinsett County 51

2A-4

Lavaca at Mansfield, ppd.

Mountainburg at Magazine, ppd.

Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside, ppd.

2A-5

Conway Christian 53, Bigelow 40

England 52, Poyen 43

Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star, ppd.

2A-6

Palestine-Wheatley 50, Marianna 21

McCrory 57, KIPP Delta 22

2A-7

Spring Hill 54, Foreman 46

Dierks at Caddo Hills, ppd.

Horatio at Murfreesboro, ppd.

2A-8

Fordyce 49, Gurdon 37

Rison 37, Junction City 17

Ouachita 47, Woodlawn 21

1A-1E

Alpena at Deer, ppd.

Jasper at Lead Hill, ppd.

Kingston at Oark, ppd.

Mount Judea at Omaha, ppd.

1A-1W

County Line at Ozark Catholic, ppd.

St. Paul at Decatur, ppd.

Thaden at Mulberry, ppd.

The New School at Founders Classical, ppd.

1A-2

Calico Rock at Viola, ppd.

Concord at West Side Greers Ferry, ppd.

Timbo at Rural Special, ppd.

1A-3

Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree, ppd.

1A-4

Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton, ppd.

Nemo Vista at Wonderview, ppd.

1A-5

Bradford at Clarendon, ppd.

Midland at Scott Charter, ppd.

1A-7

Kirby 84, Mineral Springs 31

Taylor 46, Bradley 40

Mount Ida at Blevins, ppd.

Oden at Lafayette County, ppd.

1A-8

Emerson 53, Bearden 40

Dermott 64, Hampton 12

Nevada 70, Strong 42

Friendship Aspire at Hermitage, ppd.

Nonconference

Gosnell 73, Caruthersville, Mo. 9

Fountain Lake 55, Jacksonville Lighthouse 20

Marked Tree 51, Piggott 43

Marmaduke 83, Rivercrest 66



