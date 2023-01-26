High school basketball scores

Tuesday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock 64, Bryant 57
Jonesboro 62, Conway 45
Little Rock Central 71, Little Rock Southwest 39
6A-WEST
Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, ppd.
Fayetteville at Bentonville West, ppd.
Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.
Springdale at Bentonville, ppd.
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills 52, eStem 39
Beebe 61, Jacksonville 55
Vilonia 58, Little Rock Parkview 55
5A-EAST
Marion 63, Paragould 30
Nettleton 57, Valley View 46
Greene Co. Tech 68, West Memphis 62
Searcy at Batesville, ppd.
5A-SOUTH
White Hall 73, El Dorado 68
Hot Springs Lakeside 60, Texarkana 48
Pine Bluff 62, Lake Hamilton 55
Hot Springs 52, Sheridan 44
5A-WEST
Mountain Home at Greenbrier, ppd.
Greenwood at Alma, ppd.
Russellville at Harrison, ppd.
Siloam Springs at Van Buren, ppd.
4A-1
Gravette at Shiloh Christian, ppd.
Prairie Grove at Huntsville, ppd.
4A-3
Blytheville 70, Highland 44
Forrest City 66, Jonesboro Westside 59
Trumann at Pocahontas, ppd.
Wynne at Southside Batesville, ppd.
4A-4
Morrilton at Subiaco Academy, ppd.
Mena at Clarksville, ppd.
Ozark at Dardanelle, ppd.
Waldron at Pottsville, ppd.
4A-5
Bauxite 61, Pulaski Academy 59
Joe T. Robinson 37, Heber Springs 9
Lonoke 71, LISA Academy West 30
Clinton at Little Rock Christian, ppd.
4A-7
Ashdown 57, De Queen 29
Camden Fairview 70, Hope 52
Arkadelphia 72, Malvern 56
Magnolia 80, Nashville 59
4A-8
Star City 72, Crossett 43
Watson Chapel 58, Hamburg 28
Mills 76, Warren 30
Stuttgart 77, Monticello 66
3A-1
Elkins at Bergman, ppd.
3A-2
Tuckerman 58, Walnut Ridge 43
Mountain View at Hoxie, ppd.
Cave City at Melbourne, ppd.
3A-3
Corning 77, Gosnell 71
Osceola 66, Harrisburg 43
Manila 86, Piggott 41
3A-4
Paris at Two Rivers, ppd.
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 80, Maumelle Charter 49
Lamar at Dover, ppd.
Atkins at Mayflower, ppd.
Baptist Prep at Perryville, ppd.
3A-6
Harding Academy 71, Helena 40
Bald Knob at Pangburn, ppd.
Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate, ppd.
Riverview at LISA Academy North, ppd.
3A-7
Prescott 46, Benton Harmony Grove 44, OT
Glen Rose 61, Genoa Central 44
Jessieville at Bismarck, ppd.
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove 64, Drew Central 63
Smackover 53, DeWitt 51
McGehee 52, Dollarway 40
Dumas 62, Lake Village 32
2A-1
Greenland at Eureka Springs, ppd.
Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers, ppd.
Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville, ppd.
Yellville-Summit at Cotter, ppd.
2A-2
Cedar Ridge 71, Mount Vernon-Enola 65
Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County, ppd.
White County Central at Quitman, ppd.
2A-3
Bay 70, Cross County 51
East Poinsett County 71, Buffalo Island Central 55
Marmaduke 60, Earle 45
Rector 51, Riverside 40
2A-4
Future School at Hector, ppd.
Lavaca at Mansfield, ppd.
Mountainburg at Magazine, ppd.
Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside, ppd.
2A-5
Bigelow 59, Conway Christian 40
England 51, Poyen 41
Cutter-Morning Star 64, Magnet Cove 43
Conway St. Joseph at Mountain Pine, ppd.
2A-6
Carlisle 70, Hazen 41
Marianna 65, Palestine-Wheatley 42
McCrory 61, KIPP Delta 50
Des Arc at Barton, ppd.
2A-7
Spring Hill 70, Foreman 65
Dierks at Caddo Hills, ppd.
Horatio at Murfreesboro, ppd.
2A-8
Fordyce 82, Gurdon 29
Junction City 68, Rison 30
Woodlawn 68, Ouachita 62
1A-1E
Alpena at Deer, ppd.
Jasper at Lead Hill, ppd.
Kingston at Oark, ppd.
Mount Judea at Omaha, ppd.
1A-1W
County Line at Ozark Catholic, ppd.
St. Paul at Decatur, ppd.
Thaden at Mulberry, ppd.
The New School at Founders Classical, ppd.
1A-2
Calico Rock at Viola, ppd.
Concord at West Side Greers Ferry, ppd.
Timbo at Rural Special, ppd.
1A-3
Mammoth Spring at Crowley's Ridge, ppd.
Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree, ppd.
1A-4
Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton, ppd.
Nemo Vista at Wonderview, ppd.
1A-5
Augusta 61, Brinkley 60
Bradford at Clarendon, ppd.
Midland at Scott Charter, ppd.
1A-7
Kirby 58, Mineral Springs 51
Bradley 64, Taylor 31
Mount Ida at Blevins, ppd.
Oden at Lafayette County, ppd.
1A-8
Friendship Aspire at Hermitage, ppd.
Dermott 84, Hampton 76
Nevada 68, Strong 35
Nonconference
Fountain Lake 60, Jacksonville Lighthouse 32
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock 70, Bryant 31
Conway 77, Jonesboro 35
Little Rock Central 64, Little Rock Southwest 46
6A-WEST
Rogers at Fort Smith Southside, ppd.
Fayetteville at Bentonville West, ppd.
Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Heritage, ppd.
Springdale at Bentonville, ppd.
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills 60, eStem 9
Jacksonville 50, Beebe 36
Little Rock Parkview 54, Vilonia 51
Little Rock Christian 81, Maumelle 32
5A-EAST
Marion 53, Paragould 40
Nettleton 38, Valley View 27
Batesville 49, Searcy 46
West Memphis 63, Greene Co. Tech 32
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado 43, White Hall 31
Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Texarkana 32
Lake Hamilton 40, Pine Bluff 22
Sheridan 64, Hot Springs 46
5A-WEST
Mountain Home at Greenbrier, ppd.
Greenwood at Alma, ppd.
Russellville at Harrison, ppd.
Siloam Springs at Van Buren, ppd.
4A-1
Gravette at Shiloh Christian, ppd.
Prairie Grove at Huntsville, ppd.
4A-4
Mena at Clarksville, ppd.
Ozark at Dardanelle, ppd.
Waldron at Pottsville, ppd.
4A-5
Pulaski Academy 42, Bauxite 35
Heber Springs 70, Joe T. Robinson 31
4A-7
De Queen 39, Ashdown 23
Camden Fairview 42, Hope 40
Arkadelphia 68, Malvern 45
Nashville 85, Magnolia 38
4A-8
Star City 63, Crossett 19
Watson Chapel 54, Hamburg 44
Mills 65, Warren 27
Stuttgart 43, Monticello 22
3A-1
Elkins at Bergman, ppd.
3A-2
Tuckerman 47, Walnut Ridge 9
Mountain View at Hoxie, ppd.
Cave City at Melbourne, ppd.
3A-4
Paris at Two Rivers, ppd.
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 56, Maumelle Charter 39
Lamar at Dover, ppd.
Baptist Prep at Perryville, ppd.
Atkins at Mayflower, ppd.
3A-6
Helena 53, Harding Academy 41
Bald Knob at Pangburn, ppd.
Riverview at LISA Academy North, ppd.
Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate, ppd.
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 54, Prescott 31
Glen Rose 41, Genoa Central 27
Jessieville at Bismarck, ppd.
3A-8
Drew Central 68, Camden Harmony Grove 34
DeWitt 45, Smackover 25
McGehee 83, Dollarway 7
Dumas 51, Lake Village 16
2A-1
Greenland at Eureka Springs, ppd.
Life Way Christian at Haas Hall Rogers, ppd.
Ozark Mountain at Haas Hall Bentonville, ppd.
Yellville-Summit at Cotter, ppd.
2A-2
Mount Vernon-Enola 49, Cedar Ridge 32
Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County, ppd.
White County Central at Quitman, ppd.
2A-3
Bay 63, Cross County 22
Buffalo Island Central 53, East Poinsett County 51
2A-4
Lavaca at Mansfield, ppd.
Mountainburg at Magazine, ppd.
Western Yell County at Johnson Co. Westside, ppd.
2A-5
Conway Christian 53, Bigelow 40
England 52, Poyen 43
Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star, ppd.
2A-6
Palestine-Wheatley 50, Marianna 21
McCrory 57, KIPP Delta 22
2A-7
Spring Hill 54, Foreman 46
Dierks at Caddo Hills, ppd.
Horatio at Murfreesboro, ppd.
2A-8
Fordyce 49, Gurdon 37
Rison 37, Junction City 17
Ouachita 47, Woodlawn 21
1A-1E
Alpena at Deer, ppd.
Jasper at Lead Hill, ppd.
Kingston at Oark, ppd.
Mount Judea at Omaha, ppd.
1A-1W
County Line at Ozark Catholic, ppd.
St. Paul at Decatur, ppd.
Thaden at Mulberry, ppd.
The New School at Founders Classical, ppd.
1A-2
Calico Rock at Viola, ppd.
Concord at West Side Greers Ferry, ppd.
Timbo at Rural Special, ppd.
1A-3
Ridgefield Christian at Marked Tree, ppd.
1A-4
Ark. School for the Deaf at Scranton, ppd.
Nemo Vista at Wonderview, ppd.
1A-5
Bradford at Clarendon, ppd.
Midland at Scott Charter, ppd.
1A-7
Kirby 84, Mineral Springs 31
Taylor 46, Bradley 40
Mount Ida at Blevins, ppd.
Oden at Lafayette County, ppd.
1A-8
Emerson 53, Bearden 40
Dermott 64, Hampton 12
Nevada 70, Strong 42
Friendship Aspire at Hermitage, ppd.
Nonconference
Gosnell 73, Caruthersville, Mo. 9
Fountain Lake 55, Jacksonville Lighthouse 20
Marked Tree 51, Piggott 43
Marmaduke 83, Rivercrest 66