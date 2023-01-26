Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS STANDINGS
5A-South Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Pine Bluff 9-0 15-6
Lake Hamilton 7-2 17-3
Hot Springs 7-2 13-7
Sheridan 5-4 14-7
White Hall 5-4 14-10
HS Lakeside 4-5 9-9
Benton 2-6 10-10
El Dorado 1-8 4-16
Texarkana 0-9 3-11
Conference 4A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Watson Chapel 7-0 17-6
Mills Univ. Studies 6-1 12-9
Stuttgart 5-2 11-4
Monticello 4-3 6-13
Warren 3-4 4-7
Star City 2-5 9-11
Crossett 1-6 5-17
Hamburg 0-7 3-11
Conference 3A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Dumas 9-0 17-7
Drew Central 7-2 15-7
McGehee 6-3 7-9
Smackover 4-5 15-7
LV Lakeside 4-5 10-17
Dollarway 2-7 8-10
Cam. Harmony Grove 2-7 8-12
DeWitt 2-7 7-14
GIRLS STANDINGS
5A-South Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Benton 8-0 15-3
Sheridan 8-1 11-6
HS Lakeside 6-3 10-7
El Dorado 6-3 11-10
Lake Hamilton 6-3 9-12
White Hall 2-7 7-12
Texarkana 2-7 7-12
Hot Springs 2-7 5-14
Pine Bluff 0-9 0-15
Conference 4A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Star City 7-0 20-2
Watson Chapel 6-1 11-10
Stuttgart 5-2 9-9
Hamburg 4-3 16-6
Mills Univ. Studies 3-4 7-15
Monticello 2-5 2-14
Crossett 1-6 3-16
Warren 0-7 0-14
Conference 3A-8
Team Conf. Over.
McGehee 9-0 14-4
Dumas 7-2 16-4
LV Lakeside 6-3 10-8
Drew Central 6-3 15-7
DeWitt 4-5 8-12
Cam. Harmony Grove 3-6 7-14
Smackover 1-8 1-12
Dollarway 0-9 2-12
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
Men's college basketball
UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Jan. 27
Prep basketball
(All games girls/boys)
Drew Central at Dollarway, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Mills, 6 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Jan. 28
Men's college basketball
UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 3 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 5 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 1 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 3 p.m.