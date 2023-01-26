Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Pine Bluff 9-0 15-6

Lake Hamilton 7-2 17-3

Hot Springs 7-2 13-7

Sheridan 5-4 14-7

White Hall 5-4 14-10

HS Lakeside 4-5 9-9

Benton 2-6 10-10

El Dorado 1-8 4-16

Texarkana 0-9 3-11

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Watson Chapel 7-0 17-6

Mills Univ. Studies 6-1 12-9

Stuttgart 5-2 11-4

Monticello 4-3 6-13

Warren 3-4 4-7

Star City 2-5 9-11

Crossett 1-6 5-17

Hamburg 0-7 3-11

Conference 3A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Dumas 9-0 17-7

Drew Central 7-2 15-7

McGehee 6-3 7-9

Smackover 4-5 15-7

LV Lakeside 4-5 10-17

Dollarway 2-7 8-10

Cam. Harmony Grove 2-7 8-12

DeWitt 2-7 7-14

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Benton 8-0 15-3

Sheridan 8-1 11-6

HS Lakeside 6-3 10-7

El Dorado 6-3 11-10

Lake Hamilton 6-3 9-12

White Hall 2-7 7-12

Texarkana 2-7 7-12

Hot Springs 2-7 5-14

Pine Bluff 0-9 0-15

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Star City 7-0 20-2

Watson Chapel 6-1 11-10

Stuttgart 5-2 9-9

Hamburg 4-3 16-6

Mills Univ. Studies 3-4 7-15

Monticello 2-5 2-14

Crossett 1-6 3-16

Warren 0-7 0-14

Conference 3A-8

Team Conf. Over.

McGehee 9-0 14-4

Dumas 7-2 16-4

LV Lakeside 6-3 10-8

Drew Central 6-3 15-7

DeWitt 4-5 8-12

Cam. Harmony Grove 3-6 7-14

Smackover 1-8 1-12

Dollarway 0-9 2-12

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

Men's college basketball

UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAM at Southern Nazarene (Bethany, Okla.), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

Prep basketball

(All games girls/boys)

Drew Central at Dollarway, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Mills, 6 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 28

Men's college basketball

UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 3 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 5 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAM at Oklahoma Baptist (Shawnee), 1 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 3 p.m.