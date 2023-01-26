State Senate confirms Hutchinson appointee to state Board of Nursing on second go-round

The Arkansas Senate confirmed nurse Leslie Harmon Branman of Little Rock to the state Board of Nursing on Wednesday, a day after an effort to confirm her fell short.

In a voice vote with at least one audible dissenter, the Senate voted to confirm former Gov. Asa Hutchinson's nomination of Branman.

The Senate's action Wednesday came after the chamber approved a motion by Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, to reconsider Branman's nomination. Afterward, Wallace said he received some calls from constituents that Branman would do a good job on the Board of Nursing.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, told senators that Branman "is a very qualified person" and her agenda will be patient safety.

In addition, the state Board of Nursing has had difficulties getting a quorum of its members, he said.

The Senate had voted 13 to 5 on Tuesday to confirm Branman, which fell five votes short of the 18 votes required in the 35-member Senate to confirm a nominee. That came after the Senate Rules Committee on Monday rejected her nomination to the state board.

Branman said Wednesday she has been a nurse for 21 years, including 17 years practicing plastic and cosmetic surgery.

She said she applied for an opening on the Board of Nursing in October 2019 and received a phone call Dec. 5 that Hutchinson had appointed her to the board.

Branman said she was shocked and disappointed the Senate Rules Committee rejected her nomination Monday. She said she called as many senators as she could Tuesday to pitch her confirmation to the board.

Branman said her persistence, coupled with good leadership by Tucker, helped get her confirmed Wednesday.

Her confirmation means the Senate voted on Tuesday and Wednesday to confirm 20 of Hutchinson's appointees to state boards and commissions. The Senate rejected 30 of the former Republican governor's appointees to state boards and commissions, leaving the positions vacant for Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to fill.

The Senate also confirmed Hutchinson's nominations of Lynne Ritchie and Haley Strunck to the state Board of Nursing, but rejected the nominations of Michael Burdine, Neldia Dycus, Amy Fecher, Melanie Garner, Stacie Hipp, Janet Ivers, Lance Lindow and Debra Schulte to the nursing board.

Over the past two decades, the Senate has rarely rejected a governor's nominees to state boards and commissions.

The Senate Rules Committee on Monday initially rejected Hutchinson's nomination of 36 appointees to state boards and commissions, and recommended that the full Senate vote to confirm 14 of Hutchinson's nominations of appointees to state boards and commissions.

Senate Rules Committee Chairman Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, said Monday the Senate received these appointment letters from Hutchinson at the last minute shortly before Sanders was sworn in Jan. 10 as governor, and the Senate lacked information about many of the appointees.

A spokesman for Hutchinson, Bob Burgess, said Monday, "These appointments were made over several weeks to fill vacancies and, as is customary, they were grouped together into one announcement.

"As this was Governor Hutchinson's last round of appointments, the announcement was made at the end of his term in office, and I am not entirely sure how they were transmitted to the Senate," Burgess said.