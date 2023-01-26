TENNIS

Arkansas men blank ORU

The University of Arkansas men's team defeated Oral Roberts 4-0 on Wednesday at Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (5-0) swept doubles play to take the point and the lead over the Golden Eagles (1-4). Melvin Manuel and Stefanos Savva defeated ORU's Aaron Brewer and Gustavo Pinho 6-2, while Jakob Mosvold and Gerard Planelles beat Jonathan Evans and Kevin Leuenberger 6-3. Adrien Burdet and Foster Rogers also beat Ignacio Vinas and Ricardo Filho 6-3.

Burdet, Manuel and Planelles won their singles matches to secure the victory. Burdet defeated Evans 6-1, 6-1, while Manuel defeated Vinas 6-1, 6-3 and Planelles took care of Brewer 6-1, 6-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

McKnight earns OVC honor again

University of Arkansas at Little Rock sprinter Troy McKnight was named as the Ohio Valley Conference's co-track athlete of the week on Wednesday.

The redshirt junior won gold in the 60-meter dash by one-onethousandth of a second at the Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville, Tenn., last week. His time of 6.71 seconds in the final matches the second-best time in school history and is the fastest time by an OVC sprinter since 2015. It also makes him the fourth OVC runner since 2011 to run the event in under 6.75 seconds.

McKnight, who was honored by the conference for the second consecutive week, earned his first career gold medal in an individual race. He's the first UALR runner to earn conference honors in consecutive weeks since De-Von Bean in January 1998. It also marks the sixth weekly honor the Trojans have claimed this season, the most received in a single year in program history.

