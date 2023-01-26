Police beat: Stolen gun found; Virginian arrested

Stolen gun found; Virginian arrested

Jacksonville police on Tuesday evening arrested a Virginia man who they said drove to the city while armed to harass his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

Officers made contact with Kevin Nolazco Flores, 23, of Manassas Park, Va., around 7:40 p.m. after responding to a call about a man in a car waiting outside a house on Raney Place where he was not welcome.

Nolazco Flores had a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with an extended magazine in his waistband that police said they learned had been reported stolen in Virgina, leading them to arrest him.

Police made contact with a woman who said that Nolazco Flores is her ex-boyfriend, and he drove from Virginia to Jacksonville to speak to her, which she did not want.

She said she blocked him on social media but he kept texting her and leaving her voicemails. Although he was in custody, police said Nolazco Flores texted the woman twice while officers were interviewing her.

Nolazco Flores faces charges of felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor harassment.