Students accidentally eat THC candy

Russellville police were investigating Wednesday after a few elementary school students mistakenly ate candy suspected of containing THC, according to a Facebook post from police.

The children brought the candy from home and did not realize it wasn't regular candy, a school resource officer at Dwight Elementary School determined after being made aware around 9:45 a.m. that a few students were possibly intoxicated.

THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The students were evaluated at an area hospital, but no information was given about their condition in the post.