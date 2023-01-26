Super Quiz: Coffee

1. What coffee is advertised as "good to the last drop"?
2. What is cafe au lait?
3. This company's green logo is a crowned siren (mermaid).
4. The name of this coffee is a portmanteau of the words "Nestle" and "cafe."
5. Coffee is also known by the name of this island of Indonesia where coffee is a prominent crop.
6. Advertising slogan: "The best part of waking up is -------------- in your cup!"
7. In a poem, J. Alfred Prufrock says, "I have measured out my life with ------------ ------------."
8. Fictional coffee farmer Juan Valdez is an icon for coffee from this country.
9. Term for a coffee drink made with espresso and milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam.
ANSWERS:
1. Maxwell House
2. Coffee with milk (in about equal parts)
3. Starbucks
4. Nescafe
5. Java
6. Folgers
7. Coffee spoons
8. Colombia
9. Cappuccino