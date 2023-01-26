Super Quiz: Coffee

1. What coffee is advertised as "good to the last drop"?

2. What is cafe au lait?

3. This company's green logo is a crowned siren (mermaid).

4. The name of this coffee is a portmanteau of the words "Nestle" and "cafe."

5. Coffee is also known by the name of this island of Indonesia where coffee is a prominent crop.

6. Advertising slogan: "The best part of waking up is -------------- in your cup!"

7. In a poem, J. Alfred Prufrock says, "I have measured out my life with ------------ ------------."

8. Fictional coffee farmer Juan Valdez is an icon for coffee from this country.

9. Term for a coffee drink made with espresso and milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam.

ANSWERS:

1. Maxwell House

2. Coffee with milk (in about equal parts)

3. Starbucks

4. Nescafe

5. Java

6. Folgers

7. Coffee spoons

8. Colombia

9. Cappuccino