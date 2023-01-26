Suspects in 2020 Beirut port blast to be released

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's top prosecutor Wednesday ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation into the deadly 2020 port blast in Beirut and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, he told The Associated Press.

The move by chief prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oweidat marked another blow to the investigation, which has stalled for years. The probe has threatened to rattle Lebanon's ruling elite, which is rife with corruption and mismanagement, and has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.

Oweidat charged Judge Tarek Bitar with resuming his work despite legal challenges against him that had halted the investigation, abusing authority, conducting work contradictory to his prerogatives and overstepping his authority. He also issued a travel ban.

The decision came after Bitar on Monday resumed the investigation into the devastating port blast, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe -- including the chief prosecutor.

Bitar in a statement Wednesday said Oweidat's decision to release the detainees was "illegal" and that he could not charge a judge who has already charged him in an investigation.

Oweidat in December 2020 announced his withdrawal from any involvement in the Beirut blast investigation due to his ties to charged former minister and parliamentarian Ghazi Zeiter.

Bitar told The Associated Press that he will go on with the investigation, "even if it is going to cost me my life" and hopes that there will be an indictment ahead of the third anniversary of the blast this coming August.

"I have nothing against Judge Oweidat but there are some suspicions that came up. He should come and defend himself," Bitar said. "I will continue with the case and I will not leave it unless they remove me completely."

Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing 218 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of the Lebanese capital.

Seventeen detainees have been held for years in pre-trial detention pending the results of the investigation. Although they were ordered to be released, they must stay in the country.

Lawyer Sakher El Hachem, who represents former port authority head Hassan Koraytem and a former port official, U.S. citizen Ziad al-Ouf, told the AP that they received confirmation of the decision from the judiciary and that his clients would be released Wednesday.

Judge Bitar is the second investigator to lead the probe into the port blast, and has charged over a dozen senior political, port and security officials.

Information for this article was contributed by Abby Sewell of The Associated Press.

