Teachers feel heat, put limits on lessons

Teachers are changing their lessons amid increasing scrutiny from parents and a raft of state laws and school policies that circumscribe lessons on race and gender, according to one of the first nationally representative studies of the subject.

A report published by the RAND Corporation on Wednesday found that of a nationally representative sample of 8,000 teachers, one-quarter said they had revised their instructional materials or teaching practices to limit or exclude discussions of race and gender. The report also found that some teachers were more likely than others to alter their lesson plans -- including teachers of color, high school teachers and educators in suburban school districts.

And the report found that teachers are feeling direct pressure from parents to shift their teaching habits.

Notwithstanding the spate of restrictive laws and policies, "teachers most commonly pointed to parents and families as a source of the limitations they experienced," the report reads.

The findings draw on data gathered during the latest American Instructional Resources Survey, which RAND has administered each spring since 2019. In last year's iteration, RAND surveyed 8,063 educators teaching English, math and science, as well as analyzed 1,500 open-ended responses from teachers.

"Our data ... suggest that limitations placed on how teachers can address contentious topics may be leading to consequences for teachers' working conditions and for student learning," the report states. "Teachers described working in conditions filled with worry, anxiety, and even fear."

The new report comes during intense political, cultural and legislative battles over what students should learn about race, racial prejudice, U.S. history, gender and sexual orientation at school. A Washington Post analysis found that, as of late 2022, legislators in 45 states had passed 64 laws over the past three years restricting what teachers can say and children can do at school.

Laws limiting instruction on race, racism and history made up 28% of the total: 14 such pieces of legislation have passed in at least 18 states, The Post found. Laws circumscribing instruction on gender identity, sexuality and LGBTQ issues accounted for 23 percent of the total, with 15 such laws having passed in eight states, The Post found.

At the same time, individual school districts have begun passing policies restricting education on similar topics; barring books by and about LGTBQ individuals and people of color; and increasing parental and administrative oversight of the titles chosen for school libraries.

Meanwhile, U.S. adults are losing their confidence in the public school system. A Gallup poll this month found that Americans' belief in grade-school teachers' honesty had dropped to an all-time low of 64%, while a July poll found that just 28% of Americans have substantial confidence in public schools -- the second-lowest this number has fallen since Gallup began asking about this topic in 1973.

Teachers surveyed by RAND shared details on how they are changing their styles of instruction. Some said they are selecting different textbooks or, for math and science teachers, different sample data sets -- in both cases, they are omitting anything that "might be considered controversial or potentially offensive," the report stated.

Other teachers said they are removing texts from their classroom libraries. Still, others said they avoid using terms likely to draw negative attention -- a category that, for some, now includes the word "gender."

Seventy educators who shared open-ended responses wrote that they no longer feel comfortable teaching or speaking about LGBTQ issues.

"They described ... feeling greater hesitancy about exposing students to the notion of same-sex marriage and different kinds of family structures," the report states, as well as hanging LGBTQ pride flags or "using instructional content that featured characters" who identify as LGBTQ.

The RAND report concluded that teachers perceive state-level limitations of instruction on race or gender as more common than district-level limitations. The report also found that roughly one-quarter of teachers say they do not understand whether they are subject to such restrictions.

Even in states that have enacted laws circumscribing lessons on race and gender, just 30% of surveyed teachers said they knew for sure that such legislation was in place.

Teachers who live and work in states with restrictive laws were more likely to report altering their curriculums and teaching than teachers who live in states without such laws, the RAND report found. Twenty-eight percent of teachers in the former category reported shifting their lessons, the report states, while 22% in the latter category did so.

IN ARKANSAS

In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said she is making education her top priority and has taken on what she has called "indoctrination" in public schools through an executive order she signed her first day in office.

The order calls for Arkansas' secretary of education to conduct a review and identify any teaching materials that may promote teaching Critical Race Theory or other "prohibited indoctrination," which the order defines as "an idea in violation of Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

"As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world -- not brainwashing our children with a left-wing political agenda," Sanders said during an address on her first day in office.

State House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, has criticized Sanders' executive order, saying Critical Race Theory is "a college-level course that isn't taught in any public K-12 school."

Some school officials also have pushed back on claims from Sanders that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools in Arkansas.

"The Executive Order to prohibit indoctrination and CRT in our schools is futile as they are not part of the state standards for K-12 instruction," said Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association.

Information for this article was contributed by Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post and by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



