Third suspect identified in Saturday's double homicide in Conway

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:36 p.m.
A Conway Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Conway police on Thursday identified a third suspect in Saturday's double homicide in the city, less than three days after a second suspect was taken into custody.

Tracey Patton Jr., 18, is wanted on two capital murder charges in the Saturday shooting deaths of Raekwon Hull, 26, and Derek Palmer, 25, in the 1800 block of Lucille Street, according to a tweet from the Conway Police Department. The area is about a half-mile east of the University of Central Arkansas campus.

One victim was found dead at the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday, and the other later died at the hospital, police said.

Police arrested Dashaun Jordan Jones, 19, on Saturday evening, about an hour after responding to the scene. They arrested Kaylon Ravine, 18, on Monday night.

Both Jones and Ravine also face two capital murder charges, and both were being held in the Faulkner County jail on Thursday afternoon.

