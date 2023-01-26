Thousands lose power as heavy snow falls across Northwest Arkansas

Thousands of homes and businesses in Benton and Washington counties were still without power Wednesday afternoon after a heavy, wet snow fell overnight.

Outages included the city of Springdale Planning and City Clerk's offices at 206 S. Blair St., which closed for the day.

There were a combined 8,078 customer outages reported in Washington County by 8:30 p.m., according to the website poweroutage.us. Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 4,472 outages, and Ozarks Electric Cooperative reported 3,596 outages.

There was a reported combined 703 power outages in Benton County by 8:30 p.m., most coming from Carroll Electric Cooperative, according to poweroutage.us.

Fayetteville reported 8 inches of snow, said Karen Hatfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. Springdale had 5 inches as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the last report to the weather service. Rogers had a little over 4 inches of snow, and Bentonville and Fort Smith reported 4 inches, Hatfield said.

Winslow reported 8 inches, and Elkins and West Fork both reported 7 inches of snow, Hatfield said.

Higher totals were reported at Mount Magazine in Logan County with 16 inches of snow and about 3 miles southeast of Hindsville in Madison County where 10 inches were recorded, meteorologist Mark Plate said midafternoon Wednesday.

Melody Kwok, Benton County communications director, said about noon road crews reported the county's paved roads were in good shape and snow on dirt roads was melting. Isolated slick spots were still present in much of the county though, she said.

The county planned to have a crew work overnight to deal with emergency calls. Road graders will be out on dirt roads to break up any of the refreeze this morning as well, she said.

Today it should be mostly sunny with a high near 36. Wind chill values will be between 7 and 17. The low will be around 26 tonight, according to the weather service.

Bentonville streets were mostly passable by early Wednesday morning, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director. City crews cleared the arterial and collector roads before 6 a.m. and worked local and side streets after that, he said.

Fayetteville city offices were closed for the day, according to the city website. Washington County offices were also closed, according to the county website. Benton County facilities opened at 10 a.m., according to Kwok.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said deputies handled some minor incidents where vehicles went into ditches Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no serious injuries or accidents.

In Fayetteville, police reported few problems with city streets from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

"We've had eight accidents since 4 p.m. yesterday," Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. "We had reports of 10 traffic hazards, which is vehicles stuck on the roadway. There are no street closings that I'm aware of. Around 6 p.m. last night Township was closed between College Avenue and Old Wire Road due to some accidents or vehicles off the roadway.

"At College and Township a vehicle hit a gas line, so the gas company had to come out and shut that off," Murphy said. "We had an accident at Woolsey and Sycamore streets. It's mostly on streets where there are hills. We had a number of transformers blow, and there were several power outages."

Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell said Wednesday morning deputies responded to three vehicle accidents on county roads and were called to assist the Arkansas State Police for a number of accidents on Interstate 49 and other state highways.

Cantrell said the nature of calls changed as the storm developed and more snow fell. Beginning around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office responded to numerous calls of slippery roads and assisted motorists who were stuck or unable to reach the top of a hill on some county roads. Beginning around 9 p.m., he said, more and more calls were received of trees down on roads and power lines and transformers down or sparking.

"The heavy, wet snow got onto the trees and power lines and brought them down in lots of places," Cantrell said.

Cantrell said the Sheriff's Office put together teams of deputies and detainees to assist the county's Road Department in clearing trees. He said road conditions were mostly passable.

The website idrivearkansas.com showed Interstate 49 clear from Alma to Fayetteville, then slushy to Bentonville. Most state highways in Benton and Washington counties reported slushy conditions as of 9 a.m., according to the website. U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs was mostly dry by early Wednesday afternoon.

Most schools in the region closed Wednesday -- some simply declaring a snow day, while others pivoted to alternative methods of instruction, or remote learning.

As for today, most school districts in Washington County are closed again. The Fayetteville and Elkins school districts canceled school while the West Fork, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Greenland and Farmington districts decided to do alternative methods of instruction today.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric reported power outages in the Fort Smith area around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, with roughly 5,280 customers affected. They said they'd continue to restore power throughout Wednesday and expect most customers would have service by 8 p.m.

Fort Smith's Police Department responded to a series of potential hazards throughout the city Wednesday morning.

In a news release, police listed a downed tree in the 1200 block of South 66th Street, a metal plate dislodged in the road at 5500 Rogers Ave. and downed power lines at 400 S. 14th St., 1000 S. 66th St., the South 40th and South P Street intersection, the South 40th and South N Street intersection and 400 S. 9th St.

A release said the department had been inundated with traffic accident calls starting Tuesday evening and had to temporarily suspend immediate investigation on minor accidents as a result.

"Involved parties are encouraged to exchange information and accident reports may be filed in person at a later time when safe to do so, or over the phone until further notice," the release said.

Snow covers trees leading to the historic Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday after several inches of snow fell overnight. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Traffic passes Wednesday along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. A winter storm dumped several inches of wet snow on the area. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A Fayetteville city truck dumps snow collected from the city’s downtown square Wednesday in a city-owned lot in south Fayetteville. A winter storm dumped several inches of wet snow on the area. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



JD Gass, owner of Penny Hardwoods in West Fork, purchases fuel Wednesday to fill a skid-steer loader while helping his neighbors to clear snow from their businesses in downtown West Fork. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Maddie Fairchild, a student at the University of Arkansas from Springdale, deflects a snowball Wednesday while playing with her roommate on the university campus in Fayetteville. The two were out exploring campus after several inches of snow fell overnight. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Laura Hardin zips down a hill on her snow tube Wednesday at Greer Lingle Middle School in Rogers. The hill on the south side of the school is a popular sledding spot. Northwest Arkansas received several inches of wet snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that was ideal for sledding and building a snowman. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Amy Orellana takes her dog, Luna, on a sled ride Wednesday at Greer Lingle Middle School in Rogers. The hill on the south side of the school is a popular sledding spot. Northwest Arkansas received several inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

