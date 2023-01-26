UA women look to break from pack

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mike Neighbors has made sure his team knows the importance of its upcoming stretch.

With nine games left in the regular season, the University of Arkansas has a shot at earning its first-ever double bye in the SEC Tournament with a top-four conference finish. To do so, it will require the Razorbacks separate from a pool of teams in the upper middle of the SEC standings, all jockeying for the coveted fourth spot.

Arkansas (17-5, 4-3 SEC) gets its first taste playing one of those challengers today, as Alabama visits Walton Arena at 6 p.m.

When SEC coaches made preseason order of finish predictions, they slotted the Crimson Tide fourth and Razorbacks fifth. Through seven games, the two teams are deadlocked at 4-3 in league play, tied for fifth.

"I think you have to talk about it," Neighbors said. "I know some coaches just want to take it one game at a time and one day at a time. I just don't think that's the way our group operates. Our group will know. We will talk about it. We'll put it in front of 'em, let 'em see the remaining schedule, everybody's record to this point, who everybody still has to play."

It's the middle contest of a three-game week for Alabama (15-5, 4-3), sandwiched between games against No. 3 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina. The Crimson Tide will be looking for their first win against Arkansas since January 2018, as the Razorbacks have won five consecutive in the series.

"Our only focus right now is Arkansas and going to Fayetteville, where we haven't had a lot of success lately," Alabama Coach Kristy Curry said after her team's 89-51 loss to LSU on Monday. "We've got fifth-year players in that locker room that need to understand what's happened there, why it happened, how can we be better than we were when we went there before, and how can we be better than we were tonight."

Alabama has been led by Brittany Davis, a graduate student guard averaging team highs in points (17.3) and rebounds (6.6).

"Brittany plays maybe with the most freedom of anybody in our league," Neighbors said. "She may have made her last five or missed her last five, it's irrelevant. She is in attack mode every time she gets it. Then I think the other players around her have had great matchup nights to where they highlight and become their leading scorer."

Three-pointers should be a theme tonight, as both teams shoot them at a high volume. Arkansas leads the SEC taking 26.9 threes a game, and Alabama follows with 23.7 per contest. The Crimson Tide own a league-leading 37.6% conversion rate from deep.

"There's a lot of similarity if you watch them play and watch us play," Neighbors said. "I think we're number one and number two in three-pointers made and attempted. Neither of us have overwhelming size, but we're all about equal. Great individual matchups, which usually lead to good team matchups."

Arkansas will be looking to end a two-game losing streak after falling on the road to LSU and South Carolina last week. The Razorbacks nearly handed the Tigers their first loss of the season in Baton Rouge. Arkansas led late in the fourth quarter but came up short of the upset. Three days later, South Carolina dominated the Razorbacks by 46 points.

"Arkansas just played LSU really well at home," Curry said. "Both of us have had a little adversity in this most recent game. Who can respond from it is my only focus."