UALR men at Morehead State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Johnson Arena, Morehead, Ky.

RECORDS UALR 6-15, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 12-9, 5-3

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;11.3;5.4

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.7;2.5

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.6;1.5

G C.J. White 6-5, Sr.;5.8;4.4

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.;2.4;0.9

COACH Darrell Walker (57-80 in fifth season at UALR, 103-98 in seventh season overall)

Morehead State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mark Freeman., 5-11, Sr.;14.7;2.5

F Alex Gross, 6-10, Sr.;12.1;7.2

G Drew Thelwell, 6-3, So.;10.2;4.5

G Jake Wolfe, 6-5, Sr.;9.7;3.4

G Kalil Thomas, 6-5, Jr.;7.7;4.7

COACH Preston Spradlin (81-86 in fifth season at Morehead State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Morehead State

72.6;Points for;71.6

77.7;Points against;69.2

-2.0;Rebound margin;+4.2

+0.6;Turnover margin;-0.9

42.9;FG pct.;44.1

32.0;3-pt. pct.;34.5

71.7;FT pct.;73.9

CHALK TALK Of UALR's 28 previous games in the state of Kentucky, 23 have come against former Sun Belt Conference foe Western Kentucky. ... C.J. White's 21 points against Tennessee State set a new career-high for the Little Rock Parkview alum. ... The Trojans remain winless in 12 road games this season. ... Morehead State's Alex Gross is tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead with 1.6 blocked shots per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone