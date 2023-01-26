UALR women at Morehead State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Johnson Arena, Morehead, Ky.

RECORDS UALR 10-9, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 7-12, 3-5

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;8.9;3.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;8.6;2.6

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;6.9;6.8

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.9;6.8

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.4;2.6

COACH Joe Foley (387-223 in 20th season at UALR, 843-304 in 36th season overall)

Morehead State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Veronia Charles, 5-4, Sr.;12.1;5.2

F Sophie Benharouga, 6-1, So.;9.8;4.3

G Hallie Rhodes, 5-11, Fr.;5.7;2.4

G Sandra Lin, 5-4, Jr.;5.6;2.2

F Jayden Rhodes, 5-11, Fr.;3.0;2.2

COACH Cayla Petree (8-39 in second season at Morehead State, 31-70 in fourth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Morehead St.

49.8;Points for;60.4

53.2;Points against;66.7

-4.4;Rebound margin;-5.2

+3.6;Turnover margin;+1.2

35.8;FG pct.;38.7

17.2;3-pt. pct.;27.9

61.5;FT pct.;58.0

CHALK TALK Morehead State is the eighth of nine Ohio Valley Conference teams that UALR will play as part of the league's double round-robin schedule. ... Eagles forward Jayden Rhodes was named OVC Freshman of the Week after setting career highs in points, assists, rebounds and steals during her team's past two games. ... This matchup features the OVC's two assists leaders in Morehead State's Sandra Lin (5.2 per game) and Jaiyah Harris-Smith (5.1).

-- Mitchell Gladstone