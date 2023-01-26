RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Walk-On’s hunting for LR location; Crumbl Cookies set for Lakewood debut

A spokeswoman for the Baton Rouge, La.-based Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux chain-franchise operation confirms its Arkansas franchisee is looking at a Little Rock location but won't specify where. We reached out to franchisee Chris McJunkins but did not hear back by deadline, so we cannot confirm a report from a usually reliable source that the restaurant — once described as offering "incredible Louisiana-style food, our wide array of cocktails and craft beers, the family-friendly sports atmosphere and our commitment to outstanding customer service" — is going into a vacant former pizza place on Chenal Parkway. We'll keep you posted. Walk-On's has locations in Conway, Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers. McJunkins also owns several Walk-On's in Louisiana.

We've been told to look for the opening of the Crumbl Cookies outlet in Lakewood Village, off McCain Boulevard west of McCain Mall, North Little Rock, in early- to mid-February. A spokeswoman for the shopping center says it's a couple of doors down from the erstwhile Fox and Hound, and they are expecting it to open Feb. 2. As of earlier this week, it still hasn't shown up yet on the chain's website, crumblcookies.com. Little Rock's first outlet opened in August in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road; there are also outlets in Conway, Benton, Rogers and Bentonville.

Mockingbird Bar and Tacos, 1220 Main St., Little Rock, has started serving Sunday brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m, with a menu that offers a biscuit and gravy plate (with two eggs), Tres Leches French Toast (topped with blueberry compote and spiced whipped cream), Wings and Waffles, a Brunch Burger, a breakfast bowl (fried potatoes topped with chorizo, cheese, two medium eggs, corn, peppers, onions and pico de gallo) and a brunch quesadilla. Plus "creative brunch cocktails." (501) 313-5413.

Pink Olive SoMa, 1501 Main St., Little Rock, a "whimsical" gift shop that also strives to be "a creative place with a mission to inspire giving and beautiful living," has added an espresso bar. Morgan Bovee, gift-selling specialist and project manager, tells us the "little coffee corner," as she puts it, gets its coffee from Northwest Arkansas roaster Onyx and uses syrups from Northwest Arkansas' pink House Alchemy and that the barista on duty nearly every day can do pretty much whatever you require. Hours right now are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. but they're still working things out in context of the store's hours and "what makes sense at our end of the street." (501) 246-3400; pinkolive.com.

New food truck Southern Pasta Twist has set up shop at 8701 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock, just off the Maumelle exit from Interstate 430, serving up Buffalo chicken penne, lemon butter garlic Alfredo, smoked beef mac & cheese, spaghetti & fried catfish and a deep-fried lasagna appetizer. (501) 500-3051; southernpastatwist.com.

West LR Social, a juice and smoothie bar described on the Facebook page, facebook.com/WLRSocial, as "fast food for smart people serving healthy shakes and clean energy drinks," has a mid-February target to open at 18406 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, a little bit east of where Cantrell meets Chenal Parkway, across from Milano's Italian Grill.

Deluca's Pizza in Hot Springs, is moving, after spending 41/2 years at 831 Central Ave., into larger quarters next-door, 833 Central Ave. Jan. 21 was the last night of operation before the move. Anthony Valinoti, owner and proprietor, posted on his Facebook page, "We look forward to getting back into action in early February. We thank [you] as always for all the support over the years, Deluca's 3.0 is coming and it's coming in hot." (501) 609-9002; delucaspizzeria.com.

Valinoti also confirmed earlier this month previously reported plans for the second Deluca's in Little Rock's Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road: "It's on, there's a new sheriff coming to town, I'm beyond happy to say, that there will be a Deluca's Pizza going into LR this year. After years of people asking me, this opportunity was just too good to pass up." Valinoti's collaborators include Jim, Tommy and Jake Keet of JTJ Restaurants and their far-flung partners, Michael Bodnar of Fresh Hospitality, Ben Brainard, Brent Lenners, Mark Waldo, Bo Briggs, "and the great one, Mr. John Currence."

"I will split my time between the two locations, and make sure, that this lives up to the DeLuca standard, and I assure you it most certainly will," Valinoti posts. "Have a wonderful New Year, see you in the Rock, in May or June."

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, is offering seven sessions in its CrEATe Lab Series for youngsters 10-17, 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4-March 18. Faith Anaya and the staff of her Little Rock-based cooking school Kids Cook! are the instructors. Theme for winter 2023 is "Cooking What We Grow and Growing What We Cook"; classes will include cooking safety, the science of food, reading nutrition labels, food careers, trying new foods and gardening. It's limited to 10 students; cost is $35 for all seven sessions (half scholarships are available). Register by calling (870) 536-3375 or online at asc701.org/create-lab.

And we're checking on an opening date for the outlet at 1512 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville, of the Irvine, Calif.-based Wienerschnitzel hot dog chain, which broke ground Oct. 20 with a target opening set for February. A location on Elm Springs Road in Springdale is also reportedly in the works. We reported in January 2022 that the chain had signed a development deal with Tejas Dogs, LLC to build 20 new restaurants over the next 12 years throughout Arkansas, where it currently has no outlets but views the area as "entirely underserved." That's in keeping with a recent press release from the chain, announcing a "limited-time franchise incentive program" it's calling "Hot Dogs for Profits" to attract qualified franchisees and "bolster the chain's aggressive 2023 expansion goals, which includes growth opportunities throughout the Midwest and in select Southern states." Check out the chain, including its menu, at wienerschnitzel.com.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com