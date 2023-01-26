Zebras defeat Wolves, extend conference lead

The second-ranked boys basketball team in Class 5A held off the third-ranked team at McFadden Gymnasium on Tuesday, but more importantly extended its lead in the 5A-South Conference.

Courtney Crutchfield's 24 points and 9 rebounds helped Pine Bluff High School take a 62-55 win over Lake Hamilton and extend its conference lead over the Wolves to two games. Pine Bluff (15-6, 9-0 in 5A-South) is 6-0 this month and has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Austyn Dendy scored 14 points, X'Zaevion Barnett had 12 points and 4 steals, and Jordon Harris pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked 3 shots for the winning Zebras.

Lake Hamilton (17-3, 7-2) had won 11 straight before Tuesday, its last victory a 94-91 triumph over White Hall last Friday.

Next for the Zebras is a visit to Sheridan this Friday. Sheridan on Tuesday lost 52-44 to Hot Springs High, which is tied with Lake Hamilton for second place in the conference.

Watson Chapel 58, Hamburg 28

At Watson Chapel, a double-double for Jai'Kori Phillips sparked the Wildcats' 30-point win over the Lions.

Phillips had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Khamani Cooper scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for Watson Chapel (17-6, 7-0 in Conference 4A-8), which is 7-0 this month and has won 11 of 12.

That sets up a big Friday night tilt against second-place Mills University Studies (12-9, 6-1) in Little Rock.

Hamburg fell to 3-11 and 0-7.

White Hall 73, El Dorado 68

In White Hall, Jai'Chaunn Hayes' 32 points and 3 steals were just what the Bulldogs needed to end a three-game skid.

The 6-foot-7 Hayes, who runs the Bulldogs' point, recorded his ninth game of 30 points or more this season.

Randy Emerson totaled 14 points and 4 steals, and Keaton Stone had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for the Bulldogs (14-10, 5-4 in 5A-South), who will visit Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday.

El Dorado fell to 4-16 and 1-8.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 54, Hamburg 44

At Watson Chapel, the Lady Wildcats opened up a 4-point lead to start the fourth quarter and won their eighth game in the last nine.

Maranda Emerson netted 18 points, Kha'leyce Cooper scored 12 and Makayla Earl had 10 for Watson Chapel (11-10, 6-1 in 4A-8), which went above .500 in winning percentage for the first time this season.

Trinity Mitchner scored 6 of her 9 points in the final 8 minutes, as Watson Chapel outscored Hamburg 18-12.

Za'niya Mooney scored 19 points and Payton Pennington had 11 (3 3-point baskets) for the Lady Lions (16-6, 4-3).

Watson Chapel will visit Mills on Friday.

Also Tuesday: In boys, McGehee beat Dollarway 52-40. In girls, Lake Hamilton beat Pine Bluff 40-22; El Dorado beat White Hall 43-31; and McGehee beat Dollarway 83-7.