2 killed, 2 injured on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed and two more hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads Monday morning and Wednesday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Hilda Stinson, 83, of Elkins, was driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz east on Arkansas 16 in Washington County around 11:22 a.m. Monday when the vehicle traveled off the road and into a ditch, striking a tree, fatally injuring her, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Randy Castleberry, 51, was killed after a vehicle involved in a crash at the intersection of Baseline and Stanton roads in Little Rock rolled over and landed on top of him around 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report from Little Rock police.

That vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet, turned in front of a 2009 Lincoln on Baseline Road, causing the two to crash before the Lincoln hit another vehicle, a 2022 Toyota, on Stanton Road.

Castleberry died at the scene and the driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet -- Axel Alvarado, 18 and Walfer Capriel, 19, both of Tulsa -- were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.