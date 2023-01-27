20% of Americans have left Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- About 20% of the Americans in Hong Kong have left for various reasons over the past two years, the U.S. consul general in the semi-autonomous Chinese city said, drawing harsh criticism from Beijing for allegedly interfering in its affairs.

Hong Kong's strict anti-covid-19 measures and "diminishing freedoms" have "clearly impacted the city and the people in it," Greg May said, citing the departure of roughly 15,000 Americans as one of the outcomes. He said about 70,000 Americans and 1,300 U.S. companies are currently present in Hong Kong.

In a video address late Wednesday to the U.S. Center for Strategic & International Studies, May also said worries remain over Hong Kong's "reputation as a business center which depends on adherence to international standards and the rule of law."

Among those concerns was an interpretation last month by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, that could "further undermine the independence of Hong Kong's judiciary system by expanding the Hong Kong executive branch's authority to make decisions affecting cases without judicial oversight," May said.

The standing committee ruled that Hong Kong's courts need the approval of the territory's chief executive or a separate committee to allow foreign lawyers to take part in national security trials.

That came after Hong Kong leader John Lee, who is under U.S. sanctions, asked Beijing to make a ruling that could effectively block jailed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai from hiring a British lawyer to represent him.

Lai was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement that led Beijing to impose a sweeping National Security Law on the city. He is fighting collusion charges and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

May said that in light of the standing committee's ruling and other developments, "companies should be aware that the risks faced in mainland China are now increasingly present here in Hong Kong."

"The National Security Law and actions taken by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities may negatively impact company staff, finances, legal compliance reputation and operations," he said.

Hong Kong's reputation as a free global financial center could be further harmed if more of the "best and brightest" leave the city, he said, referring to the decision by many Hong Kong citizens to move abroad after 2020.

The city's government should "cease its dismantlement of Hong Kong's democratic institutions, autonomy and rule of law," release those held unjustly and "respect human rights for all," May said.

In a response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's office in Hong Kong said May "slandered the rule of law and freedom in Hong Kong" and "deliberately discredited Hong Kong's business environment."

U.S. SAFE HAVEN

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation, renewing the protection until January 2025.

Biden first authorized the program, the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Hong Kong Citizens, in August 2021 for 18 months. It was set to expire on Feb. 5.

The decision to provide a temporary safe haven was in response to Hong Kong's sweeping National Security Law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

"With this action, we are demonstrating again President Biden's strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression by the [People's Republic of China]," the White House National Security Council said in a statement. "We continue to strongly oppose the PRC's use of its National Security Law to deny the people of Hong Kong their human rights and fundamental freedoms, undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, and chip away at Hong Kong's remaining democratic processes and institutions."

The Chinese government moved to stifle opposition following protests in Hong Kong in 2019 against a proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China. Under the National Security Law, which took effect in June 2020, police have cracked down on opposition politicians, activists and demonstrators.

Changes were also made to Hong Kong's election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to nominate lawmakers aligned with the mainland government.

Information for this article was contributed by Kanis Leung and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.