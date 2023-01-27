3rd suspect sought in Conway killings

Conway police on Thursday identified a third man wanted in a Saturday double homicide, with two others already in custody.

Tracey Patton Jr., 18, is wanted on two capital murder charges in the Saturday shooting deaths of Raekwon Hull, 26, and Derek Palmer, 25, in the 1800 block of Lucille Street, according to a tweet from the department.

One victim was found dead at the scene just before 4 p.m. and one later died at the hospital, police said.

Police arrested Dashaun Jordan Jones, 19, on Saturday evening about an hour after responding to the homicide scene and arrested Kaylon Ravine, 18, on Monday night.

Both men also face two capital murder charges and were being held in the Faulkner County jail Thursday afternoon.