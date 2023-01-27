After fatal shooting Thursday, Little Rock police give names of man killed, officers on leave

Little Rock police on Friday identified the three people involved in an early Thursday morning armed confrontation — one that resulted in a man being shot dead and in two officers being placed on administrative leave. However, it was not clear as of Friday afternoon who had fired the fatal shot.

Elbert Miller, 31, was killed after a response to a 1:23 a.m. Thursday “assist medical” call from the 2100 block of West 18th Street, according to a post on the city’s site. The address is about 2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange.

Officials said that Miller emerged from a rear bedroom with a gun pressed to his head, and at least one officer fired his service weapon, according to the post.

Officers Larry Mears Jr. and Scott Hampton were both placed on administrative leave while two investigations, one internal and one criminal, looked into the incident, the post states. Mears has six years of service with the Little Rock Police Department, while Hampton has five.

Dispatchers told officers en route that there was a possibly suicidal person at the scene. Officials said that police had been trying to de-escalate the situation after failing to get Miller to talk to them and then entering the house.

Miller’s girlfriend was reportedly bleeding from the mouth when she spoke with police. She told officers that Miller was inside the house and was armed, according to the post.