Alice L. Walton School of Medicine gets initial approval from Arkansas board

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 4:07 p.m.
This map shows the location of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in relation to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Scott Family Amazeum and Whole Health Institute in Bentonville. (Courtesy photo/Polk Stanley Wilcox and OSD)

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine received approval for “institutional planning and development” from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board on Friday.

The Coordinating Board authorized the medical school to plan and develop a location in Bentonville to offer a specified doctor of medicine degree.

The certification for institutional planning and development is for a period of three years through Dec. 31, 2026. The certification requires the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine to submit an application for initial program certification no later than Nov. 1, 2025, and to obtain initial program certification from the Coordinating Board prior to enrolling students in a degree program.

