Alice L. Walton School of Medicine gets initial approval from Arkansas board

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine received approval for “institutional planning and development” from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board on Friday.

The Coordinating Board authorized the medical school to plan and develop a location in Bentonville to offer a specified doctor of medicine degree.

The certification for institutional planning and development is for a period of three years through Dec. 31, 2026. The certification requires the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine to submit an application for initial program certification no later than Nov. 1, 2025, and to obtain initial program certification from the Coordinating Board prior to enrolling students in a degree program.