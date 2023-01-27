Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas expected to host another impressive list of prospects

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:16 p.m.
Omarion Robinson (2) rushes the ball for Little Rock Parkview during the 5A state football championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Shiloh Christian on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1204football/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) .

Arkansas' football program will close out January with the last Prospect Day on Saturday, and numerous top prospects are expected to attend. 

The Razorbacks will host approximately 70 recruits on the third Prospect Day of the month. 

Arkansas hosted 4-star junior defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin and 4-star sophomore safety Jarcoby Hopson for visits Thursday.

Sophomore linebacker Parker Reese and his father arrived around 1 p.m. Friday for Meese’s third visit to Fayetteville. 

Prospects expected for Saturday’s Prospect Day are:

• ’24 DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala. 

Henderson is a 4-star who committed to the Hogs in November.

• ’24 RB Nate Palmer, 6-0, 190, of Decatur, Texas

Palmer is a 4-star with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Ole Miss offers.

• ’24 CB Braylon Conley, 6-0, 172, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita 

Conley is a 4-star with Arkansas, Auburn, Arizona State and Oregon offers.

• ’24 DB William Settles, 6-1, 175, of Dallas Christian 

Settles has Baylor, Ole Miss, Southern Cal and Duke offers.

• ’24 ATH Greyson Riggins, 6-3, 190, of Dewitt

• ’24 QB Cash McCollum, 6-4, 210, of China Spring, Texas 

• ’24 OL Lucas Barrientes, 6-4, 264, of Midland (Texas) Legacy

• ’25 S Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 175, of Little Rock Parkview 

Robinson has Arkansas, Ole Miss, Utah and Louisville offers.

• ’25 WR Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, of St Louis Christian Brothers 

Simms has Missouri and Marshall offers.

• ’25 QB Swayer Anderson, 6-0, 172, of Dallas Parish Episcopal 

Anderson has Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Texas Tech offers.

• ’25 LB-DE Robert Rubinstein, 6-5, 200, of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran

Rubinstein has a Western Kentucky offer.

• ’25 WR Jace White, 6-3, 180, of North Little Rock

• ’25 QB Deuce Bailey, 6-0, 160, of Bowling Green, Ky. 

• ’26 OL Breck Kolojay, 6-6, 270, of Highlands Ranch, (Colo.) Valor Christian 

Kolojay has BYU, Colorado and Colorado State offers.

• ’26 WR Raycine Guillory, 5-10, 160, of Aledo, Texas 

Guillory has SMU and Texas Tech offers.

• ’26 WR London Smith, 6-0, 175, of Waco (Texas) University HS

Smith has a Baylor offer.

• ’26 ATH Brady Scott, 5-11, 175, of Reading (Mass.) Memorial

• ’26 LB Jaxon Pyatt, 6-1, 190, of Arvada (Colo.) West 

• ’27 ATH Brock Roberts, 5-10, 155, of Edmond, Okla. 

• ’27 ATH Davontrae Kirkland, 5-10, 155, of Waco, Texas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT