Arkansas expected to host another impressive list of prospects

Arkansas' football program will close out January with the last Prospect Day on Saturday, and numerous top prospects are expected to attend.

The Razorbacks will host approximately 70 recruits on the third Prospect Day of the month.

Arkansas hosted 4-star junior defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin and 4-star sophomore safety Jarcoby Hopson for visits Thursday.

Sophomore linebacker Parker Reese and his father arrived around 1 p.m. Friday for Meese’s third visit to Fayetteville.

Prospects expected for Saturday’s Prospect Day are:

• ’24 DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala.

Henderson is a 4-star who committed to the Hogs in November.

• ’24 RB Nate Palmer, 6-0, 190, of Decatur, Texas

Palmer is a 4-star with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Ole Miss offers.

• ’24 CB Braylon Conley, 6-0, 172, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita

Conley is a 4-star with Arkansas, Auburn, Arizona State and Oregon offers.

• ’24 DB William Settles, 6-1, 175, of Dallas Christian

Settles has Baylor, Ole Miss, Southern Cal and Duke offers.

• ’24 ATH Greyson Riggins, 6-3, 190, of Dewitt

• ’24 QB Cash McCollum, 6-4, 210, of China Spring, Texas

• ’24 OL Lucas Barrientes, 6-4, 264, of Midland (Texas) Legacy

• ’25 S Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 175, of Little Rock Parkview

Robinson has Arkansas, Ole Miss, Utah and Louisville offers.

• ’25 WR Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, of St Louis Christian Brothers

Simms has Missouri and Marshall offers.

• ’25 QB Swayer Anderson, 6-0, 172, of Dallas Parish Episcopal

Anderson has Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Texas Tech offers.

• ’25 LB-DE Robert Rubinstein, 6-5, 200, of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran

Rubinstein has a Western Kentucky offer.

• ’25 WR Jace White, 6-3, 180, of North Little Rock

• ’25 QB Deuce Bailey, 6-0, 160, of Bowling Green, Ky.

• ’26 OL Breck Kolojay, 6-6, 270, of Highlands Ranch, (Colo.) Valor Christian

Kolojay has BYU, Colorado and Colorado State offers.

• ’26 WR Raycine Guillory, 5-10, 160, of Aledo, Texas

Guillory has SMU and Texas Tech offers.

• ’26 WR London Smith, 6-0, 175, of Waco (Texas) University HS

Smith has a Baylor offer.

• ’26 ATH Brady Scott, 5-11, 175, of Reading (Mass.) Memorial

• ’26 LB Jaxon Pyatt, 6-1, 190, of Arvada (Colo.) West

• ’27 ATH Brock Roberts, 5-10, 155, of Edmond, Okla.

• ’27 ATH Davontrae Kirkland, 5-10, 155, of Waco, Texas