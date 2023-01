Pine Bluff, 1909: "I received your postal card and appreciate it very much," Henry wrote to Miss Alma Kramer in Indiana. His card to her was of the Pine Bluff fire chief, photographed before Station No. 1 in a flower-adorned buggy in which the chief would have ridden in a parade — very popular early in the 20th century.

