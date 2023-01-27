The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 26, 2023

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-340. Jamie Darnell Lee v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-22-254. The State of Arkansas Acting Through the 93rd General Assembly v. Veronica McClane, as Parent and Next Friend of Her Minor Children; Ashley Simmons, as Parent and Next Friend of Her Minor Children; Asa Hutchinson, in His Official Capacity as Governor of Arkansas; Barry Hyde, in His Official Capacity as County Judge for Pulaski County; Eric Higgins, in His Official Capacity as Pulaski County Sheriff; Little Rock School District; and Marion School District, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Appeal dismissed; circuit court order vacated. Special Justice Howard W. Brill joins. Wood, J., not participating.