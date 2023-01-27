ASUN WOMEN

JACKSONVILLE STATE 43, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 41

The University of Central Arkansas fell short of its first win in five games Thursday night at the Pete Matthews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Ala., as it and Jacksonville State struggled on offense.

The Sugar Bears (6-13, 1-7 ASUN) shot 28.6% from the field to the Gamecocks' (10-9, 3-5) 30.9%. UCA led 21-18 at halftime, but was outscored 17-10 in the third quarter.

UCA outscored Jacksonville State 10-8 in the final quarter but couldn't retake the lead.

Kierra Prim (11), Kinley Fisher (10) and Kyjai Miles (10) combined for 31 of the Sugar Bears' 41 points. Fisher played all 40 minutes for UCA.

Shawnta Shaw (13) led all scorers as she drove the Gamecocks' offense.

UCA forced 19 turnovers but converted those into four points. Jacksonville forced 24 UCA turnovers, and those led to 10 points for the home team.