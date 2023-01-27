Author Colson Whitehead Speaks Feb. 7 At UAFS

FAQ

Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecturer:

Colson Whitehead

WHAT -- Author of "The Underground Railroad" and "The Nickel Boys," "Colson Whitehead was an obvious, albeit ambitious, choice for UAFS in our inaugural WRDL lecture, for Whitehead is as celebrated as any living American author," says Cammie Sublette, professor of English at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. "He is a two-time recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, and he has won the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, the Kirkus Prize, and a MacArthur Genius Grant, and in 2020, he was awarded the Library of Congress's Prize for American Fiction, the so-called 'Lifetime Achievement Award.' He is the youngest person ever to receive it."

WHEN -- 6 p.m. Feb. 7; a book signing will follow

WHERE -- Stubblefield Center at UAFS

COST -- Free; tickets required

INFO -- Tickets at uafs.universitytickets.com

BONUS -- Whitehead will speak on the craft of writing at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Windgate Theatre at UAFS. Tickets are free.