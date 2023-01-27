Bruins waste 12-point lead

LOS ANGELES -- Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night.

Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans.

This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0-for-5 from three-point range in the first half.

Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans (15-6, 7-3). They improved to 10-1 at home this season, having won 10 in a row at Galen Center since dropping their season opener to Florida Gulf Coast.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and David Singleton and Tyger Campbell added 14 points each for the Bruins (17-4, 8-2). The loss was just the second time this season they've dropped two in a row.

USC roared out of halftime, overcoming a 12-point deficit and surging to take a 52-43 lead. Ellis stole the ball and fed Reese Dixon-Waters for the go-ahead layup. Ellis followed with a three-pointer and Kobe Johnson also made a three-pointer, getting raucous fans on their feet. Peterson capped the spurt with a dunk.

NO. 1 PURDUE 75,

MICHIGAN 70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help Purdue hold off Michigan.

The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn't pull away.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds.

Joey Baker made a three-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points, but Purdue's Brandon Newman sealed the victory with two free throws.

NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85,

MTSU 67

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th consecutive game, beating Middle Tennessee.

The victory gave FAU (20-1, 9-0) only the second 20-win season in the program's Division I history and Coach Dusty May his first 20-win season

Davis, the Owls' leading scorer, once again came off the bench early in the first half, this time calming what had been a jittery FAU offense that missed its first eight shots. The sophomore hit six of his eight first-half shots en route to 19 points in the first 20 minutes.

MTSU (13-8, 6-3) cut FAU's lead to three on Camryn Weston's jumper with a little less than 15 minutes to play in the game but never drew any closer.

An announced crowd of 3,082 -- an FAU record -- enjoyed the Owls' first-ever home game as a ranked team. FAU remained undefeated at home, with the lone loss on the season coming at Ole Miss.

Nick Boyd and Bryan Greenlee added 13 points each for FAU. Eli Lawrence led MTSU with 17 points.

Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest (11) goes to the basket as Middle Tennessee forward Jared Coleman-Jones (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Florida Atlantic's Michael Forrest, Brandon Weatherspoon, Nick Boyd, Johnell Davis and Jalen Gaffney, from left, celebrate at the end of the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UTEP, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

