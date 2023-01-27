• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will hold the appreciation program for their musicians, Stanley Blair Jr. and Kalebra Blair, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will include the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Noble Lake and the Damascus Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Grady. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.

mWORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Sunday. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be Word of Faith's pastor, Henry Land Jr., according to a news release.

mTHE CHRISTIAN WOMEN'S Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. The feature is Ellon Taylor of Pine Bluff and the devotional will be "Jesus and Women," according to a news release. The luncheon costs $16 and includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend, however participants must have a three day advanced reservation by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

mUNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Sunday services at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10 a.m. worship. Free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.