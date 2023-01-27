PB boards to meet Monday

The Public Facilities Board and the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Monday. Details: Joseph McCorvey, Pine Bluff Convention Center director, or Kristy Wiley, at the center, (870) 536-7600.

PB student on Missouri Dean's List

Omar Allen of Pine Bluff was recently named to the Dean's List of Lincoln University at Jefferson City, Mo., for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term grade point average of 3.00, according to a news release.

SAU Tech names locals to Chancellor's List

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden announced its Chancellor's List for fall 2022.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include: Ashley Baggett of Warren; Ethan Hall of Rison; Samuel Lawson of Rison; Connor McDiarmid of Banks; Allison Metcalf of New Edinburg; Brooklynn Nichols-Schneider of Kingsland; Kaitlyn Offutt of Rison; Mark Ottley of Rison; Quwan Ross of Banks; Blake Smith of Pine Bluff; and Makyia Spencer of Monticello.

Chancellor's List recipients are students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester grade point average, according to a news release.

SAU Tech has locals on Dean's List

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden named students to its Dean's List for fall 2022.

Area honorees include: Destiny Banks of Rison; Ashley Clark of Kingsland; Ellie Cox of Crocketts Bluff; Trista Goodwin of Warren; Samuel Hollingsworth of Warren; DeLanie Kilpatrick of Warren; William Outlaw of Warren; Greyson Potter of Rison; Lauren Thompson of Rison; and Mario Vargas of Hermitage.

Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester grade point average are awarded the designation, according to a news release.

UCA names area Presidential Scholars

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway recently named nearly 1,200 students as fall 2022 Presidential Scholars, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas residents include:

Kennedy C. Akins of White Hall; Sarah Aycock of Sheridan; Braylon J. Bailey of White Hall; Jamie Chen of Star City; Jakhari C. Clegg-Fleming of Prattsville; Magdalyn G. Cooper of Pine Bluff; Zoe M. Cotten of DeWitt; Emma K. Davidson of Sheridan; Sydney A. Fallon of Monticello;

Kendra L. Fitzgerald of Dumas; Caroline C. Fortenberry of McGehee; Harly A. Galloway of White Hall; Adrian J. Garcia of Redfield; Madison V. George of Sheridan; Emily M. Granderson of White Hall; Carson L. Griffin of Stuttgart; Morgan G. Hickman of Stuttgart;

Jacob B. Hollinger of Sheridan; Jakayah A. Ingram of Pine Bluff; Kennedy K. Luster of White Hall; Sidney A. Mack of Stuttgart; Ty A. McDaniel of Altheimer; Colin T. McKindra of White Hall; Victoria G. Moltz of White Hall; Farrin Muldrew of Warren; Kaylynn N. Nance of Pine Bluff;

Anna C. Smith of White Hall; Sawyer W. Smith of White Hall; Hayden R. Stanfield of Redfield; Christian M. Stephens of White Hall; Alexis K. Szeflinski of Sheridan; Nathan K. Taylor of White Hall; Angelica J. Thomas of Grady; Hannah K. Walker of Poyen; Madison Yarbrough of Grapevine; Sebastian K. York, of Star City; and Zain Yunus of Pine Bluff.

UCA names locals to Dean's List

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway named more than 1,400 students to the fall 2022 Dean's List, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas residents include:

Shayla Adair of Monticello; Miracle Anderson of Pine Bluff; Melisa Barajas of Gillett; Joshua Bridges of Pine Bluff; Da'Mya Brittian of Redfield; Olivia Brown of Star City; Grace Browning of White Hall; Lucy Browning of White Hall; James Buckley of Monticello; Edmund Burke of Sheridan;

Jamauria Byrd of Pine Bluff; Lyndsi Chavis of Sheridan; Samuel Doss of White Hall; Kayla Downing of Redfield; Rebecca Earnest of Star City; Kam'Ryn Glover of Stuttgart; Kiara Golden of Kingsland; Kelsey Harrison of Sheridan; Anna Herrin of White Hall;

Constacion Humphrey of Stuttgart; Arriana Johnson of Star City; Haylee Kelnhofer of Redfield; Randi Kittler of Pine Bluff; Selenta Miller of Mc Gehee; Daisy Mondragon of Warren; Baylor Owen of White Hall; Dakota Page of Pine Bluff; Aryan Patel of White Hall; Alyssa Pennington of White Hall;

Fleure Perez of Star City; Madison Price of Almyra; Bradley Reece of White Hall; Hope Robinson of White Hall; Mackenzie Rogers of Pine Bluff; Emily Rychly of Redfield; Brooklyn Solis of Warren; Carson Taylor of White Hall; Caleb Watson of Warren; Brentlee Wilkins of Rison; Jayne Williams of Rison; and Kiana Wright of DeWitt.

UALR names locals to Chancellor's List

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its Fall 2022 Chancellor's List, including area residents. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average, according to a news release.

Local UA Little Rock students who made the Chancellor's List include:

Kelly Arreola of Pine Bluff; Wesam Asad of Stuttgart; Elizabeth Barentine of Sheridan; Lance Beckman of Redfield; Madyson Bolls of Sheridan; Madison Brown of Pine Bluff; Kaylea Corbitt of Redfield; Diego Corcoles of Star City;

Stephanie Craig of Monticello; Trevor Dady of White Hall; Cameron Dunlap of Jefferson; Jillian Durrett of White Hall; Ethan Fercho of Sheridan; Megan Harrington of Sheridan; Zuhaib Imran of Sheridan; TCeana Jeffery of White Hall; Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff;

Jordyn Jones of Pine Bluff; John Kalkbrenner of White Hall; Dixie Martindale of New Edinburg; Allison Morrisey of Pine Bluff; Amanda Nuckles of Sheridan; FaSeeia Preston of Pine Bluff; Charles Rodgers of White Hall; Nyah Scott of Monticello; Fatima Shah of Pine Bluff; Kortlan Sloate of Pine Bluff; Morgan Smith of White Hall; Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart; Lucio Tapia of Hermitage; Emily Wells of Warren; Maison Wright of McGehee.