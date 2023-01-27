Police beat: LR man charged after woman shot

LR man charged after woman shot

Little Rock police on Wednesday evening arrested a man who they say shot a woman in the leg, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a shot fired at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Mara Lynn Road around 6:50 p.m.

A woman told police that Juston James, 29, of Little Rock had shot her in the leg and was outside, where police found and arrested him.

James faces charges of first-degree domestic battery and possession of firearms by a certain person, both felony counts, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night on a $100,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

An Arkansas State Police trooper early Thursday arrested a Jacksonville man who had drugs and a gun in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The trooper pulled over a car on Arkansas 67/167 near Interstate 440 because the vehicle did not appear to be insured. The driver, Zackary Posey, 40, told the trooper that his license was suspended as well, and when the trooper asked to search the vehicle, Posey said he had meth in the car, the report says.

A search located a backpack containing meth, marijuana and a loaded pistol as well as a glass pipe, according to the report.

Posey faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession as well as a misdemeanor drug possession count and traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and lacking liability insurance.

He was being held Thursday night in the Pulaski County jail on a $10,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

LR man faces 150 counts of child porn

A Little Rock man faces 150 child pornography charges after police on Thursday served a warrant at his residence, according to an arrest report.

Police searched a residence at 18 Westglen Cove around 7 a.m. Thursday and seized electronic devices belonging to Christopher Vammen, 39, who told police he had viewed and uploaded sexual content involving children, the report says.

Vammen was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night, according to an online inmate roster.