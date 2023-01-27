EDITORIAL: Reality is reality, too

If you can get past some of the PR jargon--"partnering with local brands" or "proactive effort to increase riverfront accessibility and activations is needed"--you might find some nuggets of interest in the latest master plan from the tourism types.

And boy, does Little Rock need the tourism types. Did you catch that 21 percent of the tourism dollars in Arkansas are spent in Little Rock? That's one-fifth. With all that's out there from Fayetteville to Eudora. One-fifth!

We suspicion that the folks at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau already had a notion about what could be done to bolster tourism in the Capital City, but official confirmation never hurts where public dollars are concerned.

Tourism and hospitality in the state's cultural, political and economic heart is something all Arkansans should want to see flourish. (See Nelson, Rex, on these pages Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.)

The plan specifically calls for renovation at Statehouse Convention Center, "re-inventing" Ottenheimer Market Hall in the River Market, and improving access to the riverfront.

It notes how the city essentially backs up to the river, the convention center especially, and suggests opening up access to more readily reveal the attractions there--the amphitheater, playgrounds and art installations--and make them more inviting.

Getting more vendors to add food, drink and retail options along the riverfront is one key, the report said, noting that riverfronts in comparable cities have "additional amenities for passive recreation as well as food and beverage and retail outlets along their waterfronts."

It further stresses: "The positive impact this could have on the city's placemaking ability and overall appeal should not be underestimated." No, we don't know what that means, either.

But one part of Thursday's story caught our eye. Like a cinder. It deals with crime in Little Rock, reality and perception: "While there is a need to address the actual issues of crime and safety, allowing the negativity to continue in headlines only bolsters perception issues," the report says. "Stakeholders felt strongly that Little Rock has too much to offer to be brought down by crime statistics that do not penetrate the tourism districts."

Hmmm.

Allowing the headlines? We'll give the writers a break and assume that they used the wrong word there. We're sure that headline writers--for newspaper pages, TV crawlers, and other media--will continue to write the most accurate headlines possible for the space given, with the master plan's permission. Or without it.

But the main point here is that Little Rock indeed has an image problem. Talk to people in the city, and visitors to it. We recently had an election in this state, and this page interviewed several folks for city director of Little Rock.

They told us the obvious: There are any number of people who are afraid to come to Little Rock because of the crime problem. And a real problem it is. The city broke its murder record last year.

Yes, most of those murders didn't occur "in the tourism districts," and the PR types should hammer that every chance they get. But every once in a while, somebody is gunned down downtown where folks do business. And you could hear that gunfire from the Clinton Presidential Center.

Perception may be reality. But reality is also reality.

"While there is a need to address the actual issues of crime and safety . . . ."

Let's just stop the sentence there.

This master plan is important. The more folks that eat and drink and dance and shop in Little Rock, the better for the city, the city's finances, the city's support systems, etc. So when tourism leaders pay for a master plan, let's get busy implementing it. (And let's get better parking around the Museum of Discovery.)

And when giving a speech or inviting an association to hold its convention here, sure, let them know the hotels along the river are safe and secure.

But until the city gets a grip on its violent crime problem, those headlines are going to scare people away. And all the work of our tourism leaders is going to be much more difficult.

cc: The Mayor's Office