An Elkins woman died in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Hilda Stinson, 83, of Elkins, was driving a 2013 Mercedes-Benz east on Arkansas 16 in Washington County around 11:22 a.m. Monday when the vehicle traveled off the road and into a ditch, striking a tree and fatally injuring her, according to the report.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.