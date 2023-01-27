Ex-council member relates her concerns

In this three-part series, outgoing Pine Bluff council members Joni Alexander and Ivan Whitfield sit down with the Pine Bluff Commercial's editor, Byron Tate, for an exclusive exit interview at the conclusion of their council terms.

In this first part segment of "The Newsroom," Alexander, who represented Ward 1 for four years, recapped her tenure on the council, talking about improving the perception of the city and the issues she feels stem from the "lack of accountability" and dysfunction on the council.

"To me we don't have a council anymore," she said. "We have people who sit there because the state requires that for a municipality to be a municipality, but the council has been diminished to nothing more than a customer service representative."

She also talked about her current indifference toward Go Forward Pine Bluff, an outside agency funded by a general purpose sales tax. Once a strong supporter of the group, Alexander said Go Forward's agenda was being pushed ahead of the city's agenda.

"It's one thing to support Go Forward, but when we're doing things to help their projects when there are so many needs for the city, that's the part that I do not understand ... that type of commitment to Go Forward," said Alexander.

She said her support and the community's support for the entity have changed. Alexander said she initially believed in the group's efforts, but her perception changed once Go Forward's transparency began to diminish. At the end of her term, Alexander questioned the operation.

"Go Forward was very necessary," said Alexander of the public/private partnership. "Moving forward, it shows this community what we should and should not participate in and what our expectations should be."

Being in the political arena for more than seven years, Alexander said many people have come to her encouraging her to run for mayor, but she said running for the office is the "furthest thing from my mind.

"It's not my season to lead it," said Alexander. "Pine Bluff is going to have to come to terms with some things that it has going on and some things that it's participating in."

Parts two and three will appear on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.