Ex-student releases ‘Skull and the Arm’

I was an adjunct instructor for the University of Central Arkansas' film department for roughly four years. Mainly, my course load consisted of classes involving screenwriting and cinema history. In that four year span, I must have taught well over 100 students. My cinema history classes were housed in one of those giant college lecture halls with an enrollment size of about 60 students. Now, I would like to think of myself as a good instructor who touched the lives of everyone who set foot in my classroom and in turn had my life affected by all my students; I imagine myself as a real Mr. Chips type, but that would be a lie. The vast majority of my students were quite forgettable.

There's a handful of students who I do remember, and there's an even smaller amount whom I keep up with on social media so I can keep tabs on their careers. Some have moved off to pursue their filmmaking dreams. Some have stayed behind to fill the entertainment void at home. There were many things that made these select students memorable to me: actual engagement during class (you wouldn't believe how difficult it is to get students to talk during class), visiting me during my office hours to just shoot the breeze and being able to see a spark of natural talent -- a seed of potential.

One of these students who left a mark on me was Emil Woerner, who was in my cinema history class. Earlier this month Woerner finished and premiered his first feature length film called "The Skull and the Arm." Woerner was one of the few people in my class who actually cared about cinema's history. Most of the students couldn't care less about the past -- they just wanted to make movies. By the time Woerner was in my class, it was apparent that he had seen more films than the average student.

His taste could even be described as pretentious, as it leaned more toward the experimental and the surreal. He was obviously influenced by the likes of David Lynch, Andrei Tarkovsky and Chantel Akerman. Unlike most students, he had a clear vision, aesthetically, of what he appreciated about film and art. This aesthetic vision of his presented itself strongly throughout the short films that he made at UCA, and they are heavily embedded in "The Skull and The Arm," a Lynchian tale that mixes surrealism with minimalism. The plot also has a touch of feminism. That makes for one of the most original movies to come out of the state. It's a movie that's tough and challenging, and it'll probably drive most audiences crazy.

The movie opens up in a reality where the sun has been replaced with a giant floating cow skull, which should be enough to tell you that we aren't in Kansas anymore. We follow this unnamed woman played by Gabrielle Fulton (who was also the co-writer of the film) as she meanders from her job at a lumber yard to the woods, and eventually home. However, as she goes into her basement, she discovers that the wall has sprouted a giant mouth and a single arm, which is an unsettling image, yet Fulton's character doesn't really seem to mind. In fact, there's one scene where she essentially goes on a date with the feminine, disembodied mouth and arm.

Amongst the weirdness that presides in each scene, there are thematic elements exploring sexual trauma, specifically from a female's perspective. One of the best scenes in the movie comes during a semi-dream sequence in which a high school girl (played by local actress and filmmaker Sophie Barnes) is slowly being coaxed into having sex with her boyfriend. This portion of the film was shot on 16mm film, which gives it a gritty, more realistic look compared to the rest of the feature. On top of that, this scene plays out in one long, unbroken take where the camera slowly pushes in on the two characters, which just heightens the tension and griminess of the situation.

This mix of styles is one of the things that really makes the movie stand out, at least from an experimental point of view. Woerner describes the look and feel of the movie as "a surrealist hybrid with the realism and grit of today, along with the violence and dystopic nature of today." My only criticism of the film is that its style feels like it's overly influenced by David Lynch. As Fulton wanders the lumber yard, there's the droning of industrial noise in the soundtrack, which brings memories of the opening of Lynch's "Eraserhead" and "Blue Velvet." One character delivers the line "we live in a dark cloud" -- I'm certain I've heard Robert Blake say something similar in Lynch's "Lost Highway." Then there are editing tricks that feel like they belong in the third season of "Twin Peaks." This is just a minor quibble, but hopefully as Woerner makes more films we will see him rely less on the tropes of the filmmakers that have influenced him and branch out into a style that is purely and uniquely his.

As the credits rolled on "The Skull and the Arm," I was happy to see that a lot of my former students worked on the film, from David Cruz to Candace Seward to Matthew Magdefrau, and many others. They are all names that most people won't recognize, but they mean something to me. These were the young filmmakers who sat in my class, listening to me drone for hours on end. These were the core students in whom I saw that seed of potential, and it's a glorious feeling to see that seed finally grow into something weird and beautiful.

"The Skull and the Arm" is currently going through the festival circuit, but plans on having more Arkansas screenings in the near future.