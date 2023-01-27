Farming group honors Rainey

Ron Rainey, an extension economist, professor and assistant vice president for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Cooperative Extension Service, was named a Farm Foundation Round Table Fellow.

"I am honored to be invited into this select group made up of distinguished U.S. leaders across agriculture and the food value chain," Rainey said. "The Round Table is part of the Farm Foundation's programs focused on engaging agricultural stakeholders to navigate a successful future for the industry. This selection means that my contributions to agriculture are relevant and noteworthy."

Rainey and Hazell Reed, a former dean and vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, were also appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Equity Commission in 2022.

The Farm Foundation, founded in 1933, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that works to develop solutions to issues in agriculture, including farmer health and sustainability and to implement new technologies. The foundation's Round Table is an invitation-only discussion forum comprising leaders in the North American food and agriculture industries.

In addition to his administrative duties and outreach for the Cooperative Extension Service, Rainey is director of the Southern Risk Management Education Center, whose mission is to educate farmers and ranchers to manage the unique risks of producing food for the world's table.

Rainey said he looks forward to providing his perspective as an "extension economist with 30 years of experience delivering technical assistance and promoting the value of the land-grant system's three-pronged mission -- research, teaching, extension."

"I will highlight my expertise across risk management and outreach with public and private stakeholders from across the country," he said. "I also look forward to providing a more diverse perspective to effectively serve all agricultural sectors and rural America."

The Round Table meets twice a year for discussion and networking among its fellows and other leaders in government, academic and agribusiness sectors. As a fellow, Rainey said his role will be to share his expertise and experiences, support and raise awareness of the Farm Foundation and its programs and invite other leaders to take part in Round Table discussions and networking.

"We are pleased that Dr. Rainey has earned this honor and know that he will represent farmers in Arkansas and extension well," said Bob Scott, senior associate vice president for the Division of Agriculture and director of the Cooperative Extension Service.

Rainey is the second Division of Agriculture faculty member to be involved with the Farm Foundation. Earlier in January, Trey Malone, an agricultural economist with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, was named Farm Foundation's 2023 Agricultural Economics Fellow.

To learn more about the Farm Foundation, visit farmfoundation.org. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.