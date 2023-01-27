Founder of transitional living facility in Gravette accused of sexually assaulting resident

BENTONVILLE -- A Gravette man and convicted sex offender who founded a faith-based sober transitional living facility is accused of sexually assaulting one of the residents.

Thomas Gilman Hartman, 53, is free on $150,000 bond after his arrest in connection with sexual assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against Hartman.

Hartman and his wife founded Wings of Peace NWA, which has a dwelling that can house 12 to 16 men, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 23-year-old man told authorities he met Hartman four or five years ago and considered Hartman a father figure, according to the affidavit. The man said Hartman had engaged in sexual acts with him a few times, according to the affidavit.

The man said he felt trapped because he was on probation and out on bail and believed Hartman was playing mind games with him because he had nowhere else to go, according to the affidavit.

He told authorities he was required to live at the location because he was on probation and Hartman had bonded him out of jail so if he left, he knew Hartman would turn him in, according to the affidavit. He believed Hartman would have kicked him out if he did not comply with the sexual contact, the affidavit states.

Hartman admitted in his interview with investigators to engaging in sex acts with the man several times, but he said he thought the contact was consensual, according to the affidavit.

Hartman said the man lived in Hartman's home instead of the house on the property where the other men lived, according to the affidavit. Hartman said the men living on the property know him as a "reverend" and he often gives sermons and preaches lessons to the group, according to the affidavit.

He's accused of using his position as a member of the clergy to engage in sexual acts with the man, according to court documents.

Hartman is listed as a Level 3 sex offender, according to court documents. He was convicted May 18, 1998, of sexual assault in the second degree of a child and released on parole on Sept. 10, 2003, according to court documents.

Deputies searched Hartman's residence and found a rifle, according to court documents.

Benton County West District Judge Jeff Conner ordered Hartman not to have any contact with the man.

Hartman's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

Hartman was arrested Jan. 20 after authorities executed a search warrant at Wings of Peace, located at 14720 Shipe Road in Gravette, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The warrant was issued based on information received by the Sheriff's Office's narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms, according to the release.

Five other men were arrested in connection with various offenses ranging from violation of probation to obstruction of governmental operations.

Wings of Peace was incorporated with the state of Arkansas in May 2021 and received nonprofit recognition with the IRS as a 501(c)3 in October 2021, according to information that had been on the organization's website last week. As of Thursday, however, the only thing on the website was a message stating, "Wings of Peace is no longer providing any sober living services. Please reach out to other organizations for assistance."