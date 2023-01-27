FYI Calendar: Good Medicine Sunday at Terra Studios, Anita Paddock in Fort Smith

Today

Recipe Swap -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Bingo for Books -- 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions -- For "The Most Fabulous Spectacular Twelfth Night Extravaganza" by Arts Live Theatre, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 28 & 2-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. No appointment needed. artslivetheatre.com/auditions.

Lego Club -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation And Art -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Chili Cookoff -- Noon-6 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $10 in advance; $20 at the door. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Hygge Winter Series -- "The World of Tea," 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Mel Casas' "Humanscape 70," 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Button Making -- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

Paint A Pot -- 3-4 p.m. Saturdays, Pottery Studio at Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Paint & Sip -- With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25-$35. January is sold out; the next date is Feb. 17. fsram.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Good Medicine, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- And book signing with Anita Paddock, author of "Blind Rage," "Closing Time," "Cold Blooded" and the new "Killing Spree," 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; books will be sold. 783-0229 or fortsmithlibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com