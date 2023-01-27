Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 3:35 a.m.

Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said Arkansas has a total of $442 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan funds following Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ executive order repealing former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s executive orders that created the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Steering Committee and the Governor’s Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee. The department’s total amount of unallocated ARP funds was incorrect in an article in Thursday’s edition.

 Chip Welch is a judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. His status was incorrectly reported Thursday in an article about a vacant seat on the Pulaski County Quorum Court.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT