Harriman to take helm of UA board

Effective March 1, Morril Harriman will take over as chairman of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.

Sheffield Nelson will be vice chairman, and Kelly Eichler will be secretary. All three are from Little Rock.

Trustees unanimously approved the changes Wednesday.

This week's trustees meeting is the final one for current chairman C.C. "Cliff" Gibson III, who has spent a decade on the board but whose term expires this year. Gibson is from Monticello.

Gibson said Thursday that he looks back fondly on his decade on the board, noting "it's been a wonderful 10 years, no question about it."

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will appoint a replacement board member.

Harriman, whose term expires next year, is currently vice chairman, while Eichler, whose term expires in 2026, is currently assistant secretary. Nelson's term expires in 2025. Current secretary Ted Dickey, whose term expires in 2030, will be assistant secretary.