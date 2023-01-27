High school basketball schedule

High school basketball
Today's games
Subject to change
OVERALL TOP 10
BOYS
No. 4 Jonesboro at No. 1 Little Rock Central
Southside Batesville at No. 2 Blytheville
No. 3 Bentonville at Fayetteville
Rogers Heritage at No. 5 Bentonville West
Valley View at No. 6 Marion
No. 7 Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber
No. 8 Pine Bluff at Sheridan
Texarkana at No. 9 Lake Hamilton
No. 10 Farmington at Pea Ridge
GIRLS
No. 4 Cabot at No. 1 North Little Rock
No. 2 Conway at Bryant
Greenbrier at No. 3 Greenwood
No. 5 Nashville at Camden Fairview
Batesville at No. 6 West Memphis
No. Farmington at Pea Ridge
No. 8 Morrilton at Mena
No. 9 Bentonville at Fayetteville
No. 10 Fort Smith Northside at Rogers
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot at North Little Rock
Conway at Bryant
Jonesboro at Little Rock Central
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Fayetteville
Fort Smith Northside at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West
Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
eStem at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Parkview
Vilonia at Maumelle
5A-EAST
Batesville at West Memphis
Greene Co. Tech at Paragould
Nettleton at Searcy
Valley View at Marion
5A-SOUTH
Benton at El Dorado
Pine Bluff at Sheridan
Texarkana at Lake Hamilton
White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside
5A-WEST
Alma at Mountain Home
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Harrison at Siloam Springs
Van Buren at Russellville
4A-1
Berryville at Huntsville
Farmington at Pea Ridge
Gravette at Gentry
Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove
4A-3
Brookland at Jonesboro Westside*
Highland at Forrest City*
Pocahontas at Wynne*
Southside Batesville at Blytheville*
4A-4
Clarksville at Dardanelle
Fountain Lake at Waldron
Morrilton at Mena
Subiaco Academy at Ozark*
4A-5
Clinton at Bauxite
Heber Springs at Pulaski Academy
Little Rock Christian at Joe T. Robinson*
Little Rock Hall at Lonoke
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Magnolia
Hope at Ashdown
Malvern at De Queen
Nashville at Camden Fairview
4A-8
Crossett at Hamburg
Monticello at Warren
Star City at Stuttgart
Watson Chapel at Mills
3A-1
Flippin at Elkins
Green Forest at Bergman
West Fork at Lincoln
3A-2
Cave City at Hoxie
Newport at Mountain View
Tuckerman at Salem
3A-3
Gosnell at Osceola*
Manila at Rivercrest*
Piggott at Harrisburg*
3A-4
Booneville at Charleston
Cedarville at Two Rivers
Cossatot River at Hackett
Paris at Danville
3A-5
Atkins at Perryville
Baptist Prep at Lamar
Central Ark. Christian at Dover
Mayflower at Maumelle Charter
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate at Helena
Harding Academy at Bald Knob
LISA Academy North at Rose Bud
Pangburn at Riverview
3A-7
Bismarck at Genoa Central
Centerpoint at Glen Rose
Fouke at Benton Harmony Grove
Prescott at Jessieville
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Lake Village
Drew Central at Dollarway
McGehee at DeWitt
Smackover at Dumas
2A-1
Greenland at Cotter
Haas Hall Bentonville at Haas Hall Rogers
Ozark Mountain at Eureka Springs
Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian
2A-2
Cedar Ridge at White Co. Central
Izard County at South Side Bee Branch
Quitman at Mount Vernon-Enola
Sloan-Hendrix at Marshall
2A-3
Earle at Buffalo Island Central
East Poinsett County at Bay
Marmaduke at Rector*
Riverside at Cross County*
2A-4
Johnson Co. Westside at Lavaca
Magazine at Hector
Mansfield at Western Yell Co.
Mountainburg at Future School*
2A-5
Bigelow at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Conway Christian at Conway St. Joseph
England at Magnet Cove
Mountain Pine at Cutter-Morning Star
2A-6
Barton at McCrory
Carlisle at Des Arc
KIPP Delta at Palestine-Wheatley
Marianna at Hazen*
2A-7
Acorn at Spring Hill
Caddo Hills at Murfreesboro
Horatio at Foreman
2A-8
Ouachita at Parkers Chapel
Rison at Gurdon
Woodlawn at Fordyce
1A-1E
Kingston at Jasper
Lead Hill at Mount Judea
Oark at Alpena
Omaha at Deer
1A-1W
Mulberry at Ozark Catholic
Thaden at Founders Classical
The New School at Decatur
1A-2
Shirley at Timbo
1A-3
Armorel at Marked Tree
Ridgefield Christian at Maynard
1A-4
Scranton at Nemo Vista
Wonderview at Sacred Heart
1A-5
Midland at Augusta
Scott Charter at Clarendon
1A-7
Bradley at Lafayette County
Oden at Mount Ida
1A-8
Bearden at Hampton
Dermott at Emerson
Hermitage at Strong
Nevada at Friendship Aspire
Nonconference
Corning at Trumann*
Guy-Perkins at Valley Springs
*Boys only
#Girls only
[— Erick Taylor]