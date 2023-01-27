Sections
High school basketball schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:58 a.m.

High school basketball

Today's games

Subject to change

OVERALL TOP 10

BOYS

No. 4 Jonesboro at No. 1 Little Rock Central

Southside Batesville at No. 2 Blytheville

No. 3 Bentonville at Fayetteville

Rogers Heritage at No. 5 Bentonville West

Valley View at No. 6 Marion

No. 7 Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber

No. 8 Pine Bluff at Sheridan

Texarkana at No. 9 Lake Hamilton

No. 10 Farmington at Pea Ridge

GIRLS

No. 4 Cabot at No. 1 North Little Rock

No. 2 Conway at Bryant

Greenbrier at No. 3 Greenwood

No. 5 Nashville at Camden Fairview

Batesville at No. 6 West Memphis

No. Farmington at Pea Ridge

No. 8 Morrilton at Mena

No. 9 Bentonville at Fayetteville

No. 10 Fort Smith Northside at Rogers

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at North Little Rock

Conway at Bryant

Jonesboro at Little Rock Central

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Fayetteville

Fort Smith Northside at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

eStem at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Parkview

Vilonia at Maumelle

5A-EAST

Batesville at West Memphis

Greene Co. Tech at Paragould

Nettleton at Searcy

Valley View at Marion

5A-SOUTH

Benton at El Dorado

Pine Bluff at Sheridan

Texarkana at Lake Hamilton

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside

5A-WEST

Alma at Mountain Home

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Harrison at Siloam Springs

Van Buren at Russellville

4A-1

Berryville at Huntsville

Farmington at Pea Ridge

Gravette at Gentry

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

4A-3

Brookland at Jonesboro Westside*

Highland at Forrest City*

Pocahontas at Wynne*

Southside Batesville at Blytheville*

4A-4

Clarksville at Dardanelle

Fountain Lake at Waldron

Morrilton at Mena

Subiaco Academy at Ozark*

4A-5

Clinton at Bauxite

Heber Springs at Pulaski Academy

Little Rock Christian at Joe T. Robinson*

Little Rock Hall at Lonoke

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Magnolia

Hope at Ashdown

Malvern at De Queen

Nashville at Camden Fairview

4A-8

Crossett at Hamburg

Monticello at Warren

Star City at Stuttgart

Watson Chapel at Mills

3A-1

Flippin at Elkins

Green Forest at Bergman

West Fork at Lincoln

3A-2

Cave City at Hoxie

Newport at Mountain View

Tuckerman at Salem

3A-3

Gosnell at Osceola*

Manila at Rivercrest*

Piggott at Harrisburg*

3A-4

Booneville at Charleston

Cedarville at Two Rivers

Cossatot River at Hackett

Paris at Danville

3A-5

Atkins at Perryville

Baptist Prep at Lamar

Central Ark. Christian at Dover

Mayflower at Maumelle Charter

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate at Helena

Harding Academy at Bald Knob

LISA Academy North at Rose Bud

Pangburn at Riverview

3A-7

Bismarck at Genoa Central

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

Fouke at Benton Harmony Grove

Prescott at Jessieville

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Lake Village

Drew Central at Dollarway

McGehee at DeWitt

Smackover at Dumas

2A-1

Greenland at Cotter

Haas Hall Bentonville at Haas Hall Rogers

Ozark Mountain at Eureka Springs

Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian

2A-2

Cedar Ridge at White Co. Central

Izard County at South Side Bee Branch

Quitman at Mount Vernon-Enola

Sloan-Hendrix at Marshall

2A-3

Earle at Buffalo Island Central

East Poinsett County at Bay

Marmaduke at Rector*

Riverside at Cross County*

2A-4

Johnson Co. Westside at Lavaca

Magazine at Hector

Mansfield at Western Yell Co.

Mountainburg at Future School*

2A-5

Bigelow at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Conway Christian at Conway St. Joseph

England at Magnet Cove

Mountain Pine at Cutter-Morning Star

2A-6

Barton at McCrory

Carlisle at Des Arc

KIPP Delta at Palestine-Wheatley

Marianna at Hazen*

2A-7

Acorn at Spring Hill

Caddo Hills at Murfreesboro

Horatio at Foreman

2A-8

Ouachita at Parkers Chapel

Rison at Gurdon

Woodlawn at Fordyce

1A-1E

Kingston at Jasper

Lead Hill at Mount Judea

Oark at Alpena

Omaha at Deer

1A-1W

Mulberry at Ozark Catholic

Thaden at Founders Classical

The New School at Decatur

1A-2

Shirley at Timbo

1A-3

Armorel at Marked Tree

Ridgefield Christian at Maynard

1A-4

Scranton at Nemo Vista

Wonderview at Sacred Heart

1A-5

Midland at Augusta

Scott Charter at Clarendon

1A-7

Bradley at Lafayette County

Oden at Mount Ida

1A-8

Bearden at Hampton

Dermott at Emerson

Hermitage at Strong

Nevada at Friendship Aspire

Nonconference

Corning at Trumann*

Guy-Perkins at Valley Springs

*Boys only

#Girls only

[— Erick Taylor]

 

Print Headline: High school basketball schedule

