Ivana Trump leaves condo to kids’ nanny

MIAMI -- Ivana Trump's will was just made public. So who gets the swanky condo in Miami Beach?

Ivanka didn't inherit it. Not that a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment would suit her needs.

Her mother, Ivana Trump, who died last July after a fall from her staircase at her NYC townhouse, left her Miami Beach condo to someone else -- and this person wasn't blood.

According to probate records first obtained by Business Insider, the 73-year-old passed the $1 million apartment at Murano at Portofino to Susanna Curry, former nanny to her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

In later years, Curry, who was also bequeathed Ivana's beloved Yorkshire terrier Tiger, became Ivana's personal assistant and confidante.

If Curry, who reportedly has an address in Queens, New York, decides to move to Miami Beach, the living will be pretty good at the Murano pad. The 1,000-square-footer, last purchased for $635,000 in 2009, is worth more than $1 million now, and the building's perks are up there.

Beside the killer water views at the 37-story resort-style residence, amenities also include a saltwater pool, gardens, gym and valet.

If Curry decides to flip, she'll be a rich woman, or she could be (kinda) neighbors with her former charge, Ivanka. The onetime White House adviser lives about four miles north from her late mom's condo at a luxury rental at Arte Surfside. Residence 201, a 6,975-square-foot, six-bedroom crib, was just sold for $17 million, insiders tell the Miami Herald.

The insider added that the Kushners' lease is up, so the family will likely have to finally decamp to the Indian Creek Village megamansion they've been building for months.

The rest of Ivana's $34 million estate, which included jewels, furs and two places in St. Tropez, was divided among her family and close friends.

As for Ivana's first husband -- Donald J. Trump -- the former president was not left any of his ex's worldly possessions, although her body rests at a small gravesite near the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.