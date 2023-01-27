Let’s Eat | Slim Chickens in Springdale, Loma, Beach BBQ, So Chill Eat and more NWA, Fort Smith restaurant news

Slim Chickens is opening its second location in Springdale.

The restaurant will open Jan. 30 at 401 S. Thompson St., the former location of Hardee's.

Hungry customers will be able to stop by from 10:30 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. The company will present a $10,000 check to the Northwest Arkansas Make-A-Wish chapter at a grand opening event on Feb. 2, according to a news release.

The Thompson Street Slims will be the eighth Northwest Arkansas location, and 26th in the state, of the fast casual chicken chain. Springdale's only other Slim Chickens is at 5240 W. Sunset Ave., just west of Interstate 49.

The first Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville. Over the last 20 years, the company has expanded to more than 200 locations in 32 states. It also has locations in the United Kingdom and has plans to reach over 600 restaurants in the next decade, according to the release.

LOMA

Loma will open to the general public Feb. 1 in the Pinnacle Hills area of Rogers.

The restaurant began taking reservations on Monday, according to social media posts.

The approximately 9,000-square-foot restaurant plans to pair Mexican cuisine with a luxurious atmosphere and rooftop bar on the third floor of the OneUptown building.

One of the owners, Juan Bahena, told us that it is considerably bigger than the owners' downtown Fayetteville restaurant, Tula. The space will allow over three times as many seats as well as a wider variety of dishes, Bahena said. Mexico City-based architecture and branding firms were hired to craft the indoor and outdoor areas, he said.

Visit lomamx.com to book a table.

BEACH BBQ

Bentonville is getting a new barbecue restaurant.

Beach BBQ is opening at 11:30 a.m. today at 1080 S.E. 14th St.

The restaurant will serve up oak smoked meats, including short ribs, pork butts and brisket, from its three 1,000 gallon smokers, according to its social media posts.

Follow the restaurant on Instagram for updates on business hours throughout the weekend.

SO CHILL EAT

So Chill Eat is opening Jan. 30 at 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers.

The Asian restaurant will serve up a mix of Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese and Japanese cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The restaurant is the second So Chill Eat in the area. The other is in Siloam Springs at 1004 S. Mount Olive St.

810 BILLIARDS & BOWLING

810 Billiards & Bowling recently opened in Fort Smith at 5609 Rogers Ave.

The bowling and games venue serves burgers, wings, pizza and more Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight, according to its Facebook page.

CLOSINGS

Two local eateries closed over the weekend.

In downtown Rogers, The Tipsy Donut shut down permanently. The shop at 200 N. First St. offered a unique combination of doughnuts and local craft beer.

"Family and craft beer are my two favorite things, and I'll be the first to admit I didn't realize how much this business would affect my time with both," owner Zack Galleur posted on social media. "I am thankful for this opportunity to have started this business, but I am even more grateful that I get to spend every day with my family uninterrupted again."

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. closed its Fayetteville truck, which was located outside Pink House Alchemy at 928 N. College Ave.

The business is still serving up New York-style bagels at its Johnson location at 3236 Johnson Mill Blvd. It also has two stores operating in Bentonville.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.