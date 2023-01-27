Should be proud of it

Following a mass murder, I'd like the weapons and bullet manufacturer spokesperson to appear with the police during all of the press conferences. Since this is doubtful, I would like our print/TV media sources to mass in the lobbies of bullet and weapons of war manufacturers, handgun manufacturers, and long-gun manufacturers.

I would like the speakers for the manufacturers to explain: 1. which weapon was used, including pictures and specifications; 2. what, specifically, the weapon is designed to kill; 3. what is the kill ratio of the weapon; 4. how quickly the weapon can kill; 5. what bullet types can be used; 6. what injuries are the bullets designed to do; 7. how many bullets the weapon can hold without reloading; 8. how many bullets the weapon's clip can carry for reloading; 9. what is the purchase age limit for the state where the massacre occurred; 10. approximately how many of the weapons are in that state; and 11. to date, how popular are their weapons in mass murders?

When bullet and gun manufacturers are proud enough to advertise their products online, in magazines, and television, they should be proud enough to announce the quality of their products.

PATRICIA HINES

Fort Smith

On curious reporting

The Democrat-Gazette's Daniel McFadin has produced the most curious bit of newspaper reporting that I can recall ever having read regarding the Arkansas March for Life. Briefly, in an article that supposedly was a reporting of the pro-life march, McFadin gave the last five or six paragraphs to reporting what the CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains had to say--apparently privately to McFadin, because she certainly was not addressing the pro-life crowd.

And would you believe, the reporter absolutely (and I would venture my opinion, "deliberately") failed to even mention Gianna Jessen, who is an abortion survivor and was the featured speaker for the event!

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan

They can't be serious

Republican congressmen are contemplating eliminating the IRS and replacing the national income tax with a 30 percent national sales tax, cutting Social Security and Medicare, making it more difficult for women to make their own reproductive health-care choices, and investigating Hunter Biden's laptop. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Senate Republicans are busy protecting our children from drag queens.

Seriously? Who voted for these people?

MARGARET LINCOURT

Little Rock