Little Rock police identify victim in stabbing

A Little Rock police spokesman on Thursday identified a man stabbed to death Jan. 3.

Calvin Perkins, 40, was the man found mortally wounded at the rear of a business at 712 W. Third St. around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 3, spokesman Mark Edwards said. He said a technical glitch had prevented the victim's identity from appearing on the city's website earlier.

Witnesses and video obtained from surveillance cameras in the area led detectives to suspect James Lambert, 29, in the killing, and he was arrested at an apartment owned by his mother later on Jan. 3, according to a probable cause letter written by a detective.

Lambert had a cut on his right hand and blood on his shirt, the letter states.

In an interview Lambert told detectives he had wanted to kill Perkins for about a week and a half and had stabbed him and made sure he was dead before leaving the scene, the letter states.

Lambert was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night without bond on a capital murder charge, according to an online inmate roster.