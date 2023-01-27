Sections
Lyon’s Little Rock expansion with President Melissa Taverner

by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:46 a.m.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried36/]  

Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College, joins Rex Nelson this week to discuss the school’s plans to add dental and veterinary programs in Little Rock. 

Taverner, a Virginia native and the 19th president of Lyon, talks about the Batesville school’s decision to bring the dental and veterinary programs to the capital city. She also discusses the impending “enrollment cliff” and how Lyon has adjusted its strategy to meet this change in the academic landscape.

