New Razorback assistant Wilson signed for 2 years

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson’s first contract with the Razorbacks is for two seasons.

Wilson’s contract, which was released Friday through a Freedom of Information Act request, runs through Feb. 28, 2025, and is worth $300,000 per year.

Wilson was hired Tuesday after he spent the 2022 season as a quality control coach at Florida. He replaced Dominique Bowman on Arkansas’ staff after Bowman left to become an assistant coach at Temple.

Like other new hires at Arkansas this offseason, Wilson’s contract includes a no-compete clause that would prohibit him from taking a similar position at another SEC program. The clause would be waived if Wilson was hired away as a “solo play-calling defensive coordinator” or head coach.

Wilson is the fifth new assistant coach hired to Sam Pittman’s staff this offseason. Pittman also hired new offensive coordinator Dan Enos from Maryland, defensive coordinator Travis Williams from Central Florida, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from Florida State and tight ends coach Morgan Turner from Stanford.

Arkansas’ 10 full-time assistant coaches are currently working under agreements that pay a combined annual salary of $5.84 million, which is less than the combined salary of $6.44 million for the Razorbacks’ 2022 staff. That figure could change in upcoming weeks, however, because defensive line coach Deke Adams’ contract is due for renewal at the end of February.

All other assistant coaches are under contract through at least the 2024 season.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is in line to be paid $5.25 million in base pay this year, plus $1.1 million in compensation that will be disbursed as a retention bonus at the end of 2024.

Pittman has led the Razorbacks to a three-year record of 19-17, including 7-6 in 2022. The seven-win season triggered a $250,000 pay raise for Pittman.