New Texarkana airport terminal on schedule for '24 opening

TEXARKANA -- With the first two of the four construction phases of the Texarkana Regional Airport's new 40,000 square-foot passenger terminal now completed, its opening date is still set for early next year.

Airport Executive Aviation Director Paul Mehrlich told Airport Board members Thursday that the building's Phase 3 interior lighting and flooring, along with electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling installations, are now well underway on both of the building's two floors.

Mehrlich added that the $36 million terminal's final Phase 4 will still include adding two jet boarding bridges.

As for additional parking space, Mehrlich said the airport will need about $1 million, possibly in state and federal grant funds, to build more customer parking spaces.

Along with constructing more parking spaces, Merlich said both federal and state grant funds will also be needed to help finance plans to extend the airport's primary runway from its current 6,600 feet to 7,100 feet.