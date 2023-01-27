GOLF

Ryder's lead at 3 strokes

Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three consecutive birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the South Course. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world and looking to win for the third time three starts this year, rebounded from an opening 73 on the South Course by getting hot on his back nine. He eagled the par-5 fifth. He had another eagle chance on the par-4 seventh but his long putt caught the left edge and skidded about a foot away. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore surge up the leaderboard with a 68, giving him a two-day total of 4-under 140. Moore is tied for 15th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at even-par 144. Former Razorbacks Nico Echavarria (2-over 146) and David Lingmerth (12-over 146) missed the cut.

FOOTBALL

Hackett named Jets' OC

The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday. The 43-year-old Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur and fuels some speculation about whether the Jets could pursue Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose playing future is uncertain. Hackett and Rodgers have a connection: Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-21 with Rodgers as the quarterback. The hiring of Hackett ends a wide search by Robert Saleh and the Jets, who ESPN reported interviewed more than 15 candidates for the job. Saleh had said he was looking for an experienced play caller to replace LaFleur, who was a first-time offensive coordinator. Hackett went 4-11 in less than one season as head coach of the Broncos, who fired him a day after Denver's 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas.

O'Brien returns to Pats

Bill O'Brien is back with the New England Patriots. The team announced Thursday that O'Brien was hired as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The move comes 12 days after the Patriots said they were searching for a new leader of their offense following a disappointing season that saw second-year quarterback Mac Jones struggle under an offense largely directed by play caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. The team ranked in the bottom half of the league in several categories and last in the NFL in red zone touchdowns.

Former Lions' LB dead at 25

Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021 in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25. The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, adding they confirmed it with his family. They did not provide any details. Lemonier was signed to the Lions practice squad before the 2022 season, days before being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 17 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. Liberty University, where Lemonier played for two seasons, said it also saw the Lions statement on Twitter. It later got a call from its former coach and current Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze about the player's death.

BASEBALL

Astros hire Brown as GM

Dana Brown was hired Thursday as the general manager of the Houston Astros. Brown replaces James Click, who was not given a new contract and parted ways with the Astros just days after they won the World Series. Brown spent the last four seasons as the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves. Brown worked for the Blue Jays from 2010-18 as a special assistant to the general manager. From 2001-09 he worked as director of scouting for the Nationals/Expos. He began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent eight years as their area scouting supervisor and East coast cross checker.

Orioles add LHP Irvin

The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday along with minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz. Oakland had already dealt catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves this offseason after last year's trade-heavy winter sending away several stars: Matt Olson to Atlanta, Matt Chapman to Toronto and Chris Bassitt to the Mets. The 28-year-old Irvin went 9-13 with a career-best 3.98 ERA over 30 starts for the last-place A's, who lost 102 games in Manager Mark Kotsay's first season. Hernaiz is a shortstop prospect who reached Double-A last season.

Voth avoids arbitration

Right-hander Austin Voth avoided a salary arbitration hearing with the Baltimore Orioles, agreeing Thursday to a $1.85 million, one-year contract. Voth's deal includes a $2.45 million team option for 2024 that can escalate by up to $500,000 based on starts this year: $100,000 for 12 and each additional three through 24. The 30-year-old Voth was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 17 starts and five relief appearances for the Orioles last season, striking out 72 and walking 25 in 83 innings.

HORSE RACING

Flightline earns Eclipse honors

Flightline ran away in all six of his races, and ran away with top honors at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night in Palm Beach, Fla. And trainer Todd Pletcher, for the first time in nearly a decade, received the sport's top prize as well. Flightline -- the now-retired winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Classic to cap an unbeaten six-race career -- won Horse of the Year as well as the Eclipse as top Older Dirt Male. It was no surprise that Flightline took home both awards, and he's now standing stud. Godolphin was also a double winner, sweeping the Eclipses as top owner and top breeder for the second consecutive year. It was also the third consecutive top-owner Eclipse for Godolphin. It was Pletcher's eighth Eclipse, extending his record for the most by any trainer, and his first since 2014. It was one of the few close races in the voting; Pletcher got 108 first-place votes, while four-time Eclipse winner Chad Brown got 95 and finished second.

Baffert's NY ban ends

Bob Baffert can once again enter horses at New York's major tracks. The Hall of Fame trainer's one-year ban by the New York Racing Association ended Wednesday, allowing him to enter horses as soon as Thursday. He was suspended last June for repeated medication violations, although none of them occurred in New York. He was barred from Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga. A panel credited Baffert for time served for an initial suspension, which allowed him to return this week. Baffert remains under a two-year ban by Churchill Downs Inc., which sidelined him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. The penalty expires shortly after the Kentucky Derby in May. However, Baffert is fighting the suspension in federal court.